Meet Texas Lt. Governor Candidate Trayce Bradford at Upcoming Political Events
Make plans to attend three upcoming Texas political events.
Together we can see Texas, which has the 9th largest economy in the world, get back to leading on other fronts such as protecting individual liberties, property rights, and life at every stage.”COLLEYVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For information on offices, candidates and platforms for the 2022 Texas election season, make plans to attend three upcoming events.
— Trayce Bradford
Lt. Governor Forum hosted by True Texas Project
What: Learn more about choices for Texas Lt. Governor and meet the candidates
When: Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 5:30 pm- 8:00 pm
Where: Mercury One Studios, 6301 Riverside Drive, Irving, Texas 75039
GOP Jamboree hosted by Mike Williams for US Congress
What: Candidate Meet & Greet with keynote speaker LTC Allen West
When: Saturday, February 12 from 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Where: Kalahari Resorts, Round Rock, Texas
Living in Freedom Experience Conference and Expo
What: a three-day conference with world-renowned speakers covering political freedoms, marketplace and privacy freedoms, health and medical freedoms and workplace freedoms
When: Thursday, February 24 - Saturday, February 26, 2022
Where: Irving Convention Center - Irving, Texas
Trayce Bradford, candidate for Texas Lt. Governor
Leading Texas is Up to Us
Trayce Bradford is a grassroots leader and activist running for Lt. Governor of Texas. As former president of Dallas and Texas Eagle Forum, she is a Mom Caucus and Texas Conservative Mamas member, a leader at Texas Conservative Grassroots Coalition and a Grassroots America Champion of Freedom honoree.
Trayce is a wife and mother of seven, who is currently homeschooling her youngest, having graduated the older six. Issues important to Trayce include religious liberty, anti-human trafficking, protecting children, the sanctity of life, stopping government overreach, election integrity and energy independence.
Learn more about Trayce at Trayce4Texas.com.
Bethany Jarrell
Trayce Bradford for Texas Lt. Governor
+1 817-723-6115
email us here