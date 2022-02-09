Beans Recruiting Staffs Over 8,000 Drivers in Q4, 2021
The launch of Beans Recruiting proves successful in the midst of a nationwide driver shortage.
While most other recruiting services focus on filling roles, we believe that the real issue is in long-term employment, so we train our customers to set their candidates up for success.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beans Recruiting, a national driver recruiting service owned by Beans.ai, recently celebrated its achievement of processing over 8,000 eligible drivers during the fourth quarter in 2021. The recruiting service began in late September last year. Since its launch, Beans Recruiting has staffed thousands of road-ready drivers for over 150 companies.
— Nitin Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Beans.ai
The service originated during one of the worst driver shortages in U.S. history. American Trucking Associations' Chief Economist Bob Costello estimates that there’s a current shortage of 80,000 drivers, a figure he says may reach 160,000 by 2030. Since its start, Beans Recruiting has helped meet the rising need for eligible drivers by providing a simple and affordable way for companies to stay staffed.
“We created this solution because we saw our partners struggle to attract and maintain quality talent for their operations,” said Nitin Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Beans.ai. “While most other recruiting services focus on filling roles, we believe that the real issue is in long-term employment, so we train our customers to set their candidates up for success.”
The recruiting service’s success in securing thousands of drivers during the ongoing labor crisis can be attributed to its refined processes. Beans Recruiting posts job openings across multiple platforms, runs advertisements, and pre-screens candidates based on a client’s requirements. After passing a background check, eligible candidates are shared with clients. The overall process is easy to reproduce and has enabled Beans Recruiting to serve a high volume of clients this last peak season.
“The Beans.ai team is proactive and flexible,” said Anuraag Nallapati, a Beans Recruiting client and co-founder of Jupiter, a transportation and logistics company. “At one point during the busy season, our requirements were changing almost daily, but the team kept pace.”
Beans Recruiting expects to experience continued growth throughout 2022 and hopes to be a solution for many companies suffering from the worker shortage.
About Beans.ai
Beans.ai is a location intelligence company that creates hyper-accurate data for secondary addresses and has 10 million apartment units mapped, making it the largest database of precise mapping locations in the United States. The company offers multiple products and services that are used by leading delivery companies, including UberEats, Instacart, and FedEx, as well as government and public safety agencies. Beans.ai’s newest service, Beans Recruiting, currently serves over 150 clients and has helped staff over 8,000 drivers. For additional information, please visit www.beans.ai.
