Capital Vacations announces the renewal of management contracts for 17 resorts
Ending 2021 with over 70 active management agreements in the United States and the Caribbean.
Our Team is excited to continue to serve as the management agent for these wonderful resorts. We’ve formed strong bonds with the owners and are ready to address their needs...””MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Vacations has announced the successful renewal of over a dozen resorts to end 2021 with over 70 active management agreements in the United States and the Caribbean. As a leading provider of management services, vacation products, and sales solutions, Capital Vacations is proud to continue providing significant resources, facilities, and professional support staff to the following independent associations in the years to come:
— Travis Bary, COO
Florida: Hollywood Beach Tower, Oceanique Resort, Topsider Resort, Ventura at Boca Raton
Maryland: Boardwalk One, Ocean High
Massachusetts: Ponds at Foxhollow
North Carolina: Fox Hunt Resort, Holly Forest, Sapphire Valley
South Carolina: Ocean View at Island Club, Sands Beach Club, Sandy Shores III, Seawatch at Island Club, Windy Shores II
Virginia: Chalet High, Stony Court
Capital Vacations provides full-circle HOA solutions that include resort management, rental, accounting, operations, and financial services to help associations achieve long-term financial health. In addition, through its suite of Capital Advantage programs, the Capital Vacations team tailors its sales, inventory recovery, and refurbishment services to meet the unique needs of each association.
“Our Team is excited to continue to serve as the management agent for these wonderful resorts. We’ve formed strong bonds with the board members and owners over the years, and we are confident that we are ready to address their needs in today’s environment and whatever tomorrow brings,” said COO Travis Bary.
With these renewals, Capital Vacations looks to fortify its presence in these regions and continue to grow its resort management portfolio with these additions:
About Capital Vacations
Capital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over seventy Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 500,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships.
