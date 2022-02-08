ECCALON RECEIVES AWARD TO PROVIDE U.S. GOVERNMENT WITH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TOOLS AND SERVICES
Multi-million-dollar, multi-year award makes Eccalon's breakthrough research and technology available to U.S. Department of Defense and all federal agencies
Eccalon is profoundly proud to be an integral part of the team that will ensure the security of our government’s intellectual property, systems, and networks.”HANOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eccalon, a leading science and technology solutions provider, is pleased to announce that we recently were awarded a multi-year agreement under the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) Test and Evaluation (T&E) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA).
The JAIC T&E BPA is a five-year agreement that is focused on rapidly developing new artificial intelligence (AI) tools, as well as integrating existing cutting-edge commercial AI tools and services for the Department of Defense and all other federal agencies.
Specifically, the scope of Eccalon’s efforts for this award includes:
• Acquisition of commercial AI tools and services
• Development of new AI tools and services
• Integration of AI tools and services into existing environments
• Use of AI tools and services to conduct AI testing on AI models and software applications
Under the JAIC T&E BPA, AI tools and services will include machine learning, deep learning, neural networks, natural language processing, human/machine teaming, autonomous systems, augmented reality, and virtual reality.
Eccalon CEO André Gudger believes AI integration and development across the U.S. government landscape is critical for maintaining our nation’s technological competitiveness. “This BPA is a quantum leap forward to help the DoD and all federal agencies integrate the world’s most advanced technologies into our systems and operations. Eccalon is profoundly proud to be an integral part of the team that will ensure the security of our government’s intellectual property, systems, and networks. We are honored to use our resources to protect the men and women who defend our nation.”
About Eccalon
Eccalon advances breakthrough research and technology commercialization to improve the lives of today and to ignite the promise of tomorrow. Our cross-functional collective of innovative minds leverages technology to tackle the most challenging problems of this generation. Our comprehensive, innovative approach has led to national and global solutions for machine learning, cybersecurity, technology commercialization, DevSecOps, Cloud Modernization, Software Modernization, and consulting. Visit www.eccalon.com to learn more.
About the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center
The Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) was established in 2018 to be the focal point of the DoD Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy to accelerate scaling AI and its impact across the Department. Working closely with the Services, Combatant Commands, and other Components, JAIC identifies appropriate use cases for AI across the DoD, rapidly pilots’ solutions, and scales impact across its enterprise.
For more information about the JAIC and its mission, visit www.ai.mil/about.html.
