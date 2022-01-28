Cascade Maverik Joins Next Level Sports Network to Revolutionize College Lacrosse
Next Level Sports network is partnering with Cascade Maverik to support the Next Collegiate League (NCL), an innovative lacrosse league.
It’s an honor to provide the finest equipment from the best in the business, Cascade Maverik, to NCL players as they showcase Olympic-style lacrosse to the world.”HANOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are about to change the way the world sees collegiate lacrosse.
— André Gudger, NXT LVL Sports Owner/CEO
Next Level Sports (NXT LVL) is proud to announce our partnership with Cascade Maverik to support the Next Collegiate League (NCL), an innovative lacrosse league that will debut in April 2022.
The NCL will feature teams from Mid-Atlantic colleges, including Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Student athletes will play an evolved faster-paced, higher-scoring version called Olympic Style Lacrosse because the International Olympic Committee is contemplating adding this innovative format to the 2028 Olympic games in Los Angeles.
This revolutionary lacrosse format and the NCL will allow the game to grow and thrive at colleges and universities across the nation and promote the sport in non-traditional markets. All NCL games will be spotlighted on Next Level Sports’ content platforms that reach more than 100+ million households worldwide.
Cascade Maverik Lacrosse is the industry leader in head protection and lacrosse equipment. With a rich 33-year history, the company has been at the forefront of cutting-edge designs and materials that emphasize player safety. Cascade Maverik will be the official equipment sponsor for the NCL, providing headgear, eye gear, and sticks for league participants at no cost to the players.
“We’re on a mission to empower players with the tools and techniques to play their best. An opportunity to advance the game alongside Next Level is truly a pleasure and a privilege,” said Cascade Maverik Director of Marketing Patrick O’Toole. “As the #1 brand in lacrosse, we look forward to empowering all NCL players with the best equipment and apparel as they launch this exciting league. We can’t wait to watch and grow together.”
“We developed the NCL as a way to revolutionize the sport of lacrosse and expand its reach to colleges and universities across the nation and to players globally,” said Next Level Owner/CEO André Gudger. “It’s an honor to provide the finest equipment from the best in the business, Cascade Maverik, to our players as they showcase Olympic-style lacrosse to the world.”
For more information about the NCL, visit https://nlse.com/ncl-lacrosse.
About Next Level Sports Network
Next Level Sports is a premier provider of quality sports and entertainment content. As the sole Black-owned global sports network, we feature innovative and unique programming that appeals to audiences including sports fanatics and the urban population. Our programming includes local and international basketball leagues, elite men’s and women’s lacrosse, college football, sports insight and analysis, high-level personality interviews, and documentaries. Next Level showcases the often-untold stories and achievements that promote athletes, teams, sports, programs, and communities. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram (@itsnxtlevel).
About Cascade Maverik Lacrosse, LLC
Based in Liverpool, NY, Cascade Maverik is comprised of two brands, Maverik and Cascade. Cascade's "passion to protect" has helped it become the #1 manufacturer of lacrosse head protection for male and female athletes at all levels of the sport. Since 1986, Cascade prides itself on building and delivering high performance, game-changing headgear, manufactured in the USA. Visit www.cascadelacrosse.com for more.
Maverik, founded in 2005, is a leading lacrosse manufacturer of heads, shafts, complete sticks, a complete line of protective gear, and accessories. With a best-in-class design team and input from the game’s top players, Maverik Lacrosse creates, tests, and develops market-leading products, so athletes at all levels can play their best. As the leading provider of product across the NCAA, Maverik prides itself as being “powered by the player.” Visit www.maveriklacrosse.com for more.
