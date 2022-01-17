Submit Release
Next Level Sports to Revolutionize Lacrosse with New Olympic-Style Collegiate League

Next Level Sports launches the Next Collegiate League featuring Mid-Atlantic schools, including several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The NCL is our way to establish a global audience, innovate and elevate the sport of lacrosse to make it more prominent and more accessible on college campuses and throughout the country.”
— André Gudger, Next Level Owner/CEO
Broadcasting innovator will expand lacrosse throughout underserved and urban markets.

We are going to take the lacrosse world by storm with a new attitude, purpose, and mission.
Next Level Sports will innovate and revolutionize collegiate lacrosse by founding an Olympic-style lacrosse league featuring Mid-Atlantic colleges and universities, including several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The Next Collegiate League (NCL) will showcase student athlete talent playing a new Olympic Style Lacrosse that is an evolved faster-paced, higher-scoring version of the sport. It is called Olympic Style Lacrosse because the International Olympic Committee is contemplating adding this innovative format to the 2028 Olympic games in Los Angeles.

The NCL will entertain traditional lacrosse enthusiasts while attracting new fans to the sport through a more engaging game flow. The inaugural members for the Collegiate League include:

• Bowie State University
• University of Maryland Eastern Shore
• Lincoln University
• Coppin State University
• Delaware State University
• Morgan State University

“The Collegiate League is our way to establish a global audience, innovate and elevate the sport of lacrosse to make it more prominent and more accessible on college campuses and throughout the country,” said André Gudger, Next Level Owner/CEO. “We envision providing a platform for Olympic-style lacrosse that has global reach and it will give athletes an opportunity to rapidly expand the sport and compete at the Olympic level.”

The Collegiate League season will begin in April with the inaugural Crown Classic Tournament. Next Level Sports will produce and broadcast a 10-game season from early April to mid-May.

To learn more about the Next Collegiate League Olympic Style Lacrosse, visit https://nlse.com/ncl-lacrosse.


About Next Level Sports & Entertainment

Next Level Sports & Entertainment is a premier provider of quality sports and entertainment content. As the sole Black-owned global sports network, we feature innovative and unique programming that appeals to audiences including sports fanatics and the urban population. Our programming includes local and international basketball leagues, elite men’s and women’s lacrosse, college football, sports insight and analysis, high-level personality interviews, and documentaries. Next Level showcases the often-untold stories and achievements that promote athletes, teams, sports, programs, and communities. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram (@itsnxtlevel).

Next Level Sports to Revolutionize Lacrosse with New Olympic-Style Collegiate League

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


