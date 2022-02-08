Livecast Guest Announced: David and Tim Barton of Wallbuilders
Don’t miss Monday’s livecast – livestreamed to a Global AudienceWOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David and Tim Barton of WallBuilders are the scheduled guests for the February 14th livecast.
David Barton is the Founder of WallBuilders, a national profamily organization that presents America’s forgotten history and heroes, with an emphasis on our moral, religious and constitutional heritage. He is also on the Truth & Liberty Coalition Board.
Timothy Barton is the President of WallBuilders. WallBuilders has been recognized from coast-to-coast for its work in education, history, law, and public policy, integrating the elements of Biblical faith and morality throughout all aspects of American life and culture.
The weekly global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris.
Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College.
Richard Harris is executive director for the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
Please mark your calendar. However, schedule of livecast guests subject to change depending on availability.
About Truth and Liberty Coalition: Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(C)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government.
