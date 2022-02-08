Miami Beach Hotelier Joins Sabrina Cohen Foundation Pathway of Inclusion Campaign
Ocean Five Hotel Owner Hassan Jalali Bidgoli Purchases Brick to Help Pave the Accessible Walkway Under Development
Purchasing a brick to aid in the construction of Sabrina’s Playground Pathway of Inclusion on Miami Beach is a significant gesture in providing improved quality of life for Miami residents and guests.”MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The redevelopment of BeachView Park, an all-inclusive ocean-side playground and fitness area on Miami Beach at 5301 Collins Avenue, is now one brick closer in the construction of the Pathway of Inclusion, an accessible walkway being built to eliminate barriers and provide wheelchair access to children and adults with disabilities. The pathway, currently undergoing phase one development, will traverse the 1.25-acre BeachView Park, an adaptive fitness and recreation center.
— Hassan Jalali Bidgoli, Ocean Five Hotelier
Hassan Jalali Bidgoli, the Miami Beach Ocean Five hotelier purchased a brick paver with inscription in support of the Sabrina Cohen Foundation. The Pathway of Inclusion brick campaign includes construction of the ADA accessible pavement that requires more than 11,000 pavers to complete.
“Purchasing a brick to aid in the construction of Sabrina’s Playground Pathway of Inclusion on Miami Beach is a significant gesture in providing improved quality of life for Miami residents and guests with disabilities,” said Hassan Jalali Bidgoli, owner of Ocean Five Hotel. “I encourage more hoteliers to join me in the Sabrina Cohen Foundation mission. Our community requires participation from businesses and other establishments to make Miami Beach a wonderful place to live and visit.”
Sabrina’s Playground, located at 6500 Collins Avenue at Allison Park on Miami Beach, opened the first ADA Playground in 2017. The Foundation continues its important work now at 5301 Collins Avenue. Once the all-inclusive paver pathway is completed later this year, residents and visitors to Miami Beach will have easier access throughout the park that features 13 multi-use play structures and seven exercise structures.
“Without the support of the Miami Beach community and businesses, Sabrina’s Playground, and the redevelopment of BeachView Park and the Pathway of Inclusion would not be a reality,” said Stacey Glassman Mizener, executive director of the Sabrina Cohen Foundation. “With great gratitude, we appreciate the brick purchase by Mr. Jalali Bidgoli so we can improve the quality of life for as many residents and guests on Miami Beach.”
The City of Miami Beach constructed a unique ADA accessible dune crossing built in adherence with Florida Department of Environmental Protection guidelines. The walking surface has Resysta decking, a 100 percent non-wood, waterproof material made of rice husk, salt and mineral oil, with the strength of tropical hardwoods.
For questions regarding this story, please reach 786-776-2600. To join the Pathway of Inclusion brick campaign, interested people can visit the BricksRUs website.
About The Sabrina Cohen Foundation
The Sabrina Cohen Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to developing adaptive fitness and recreational programs that provide a better quality of life for individuals living with paralysis and various disabilities.
About Ocean Five Hotel
Real estate developer Hassan Jalali Bidgoli is owner of the South Beach Ocean Five Hotel, situated in the Art Deco District South of Fifth on Miami Beach. The boutique hotel is open for reservations year-round in a tranquil setting just off the beach on Ocean Drive. Conveniently located near the Miami Beach Convention Center, Ocean Five Hotel welcomes guests from around the world.
Jayme Soulati
Soulati Media, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook