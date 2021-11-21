Amir Mohit-Kermani, DC Donates Funds to Clean Miami Beach; Volunteers in Non-Profit’s Neighborhood Trash Cleanup
Dr. Amir Mohit-Kermani, chiropractor, presents a donation check to Sophie Ringel, executive director of Clean Miami Beach, after a Miami Beach neighborhood park cleanup
Dr. Mohit-Kermani, Owner of Several South Florida Chiropractic Clinics, Joined 80 Residents in the Collins Park Neighborhood Cleanup
I'm so happy my donation to Clean Miami Beach helps Sophie Ringel fund her program to teach our children about the importance of clean waters, beaches and parks. Everyone should donate or volunteer.”MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, US, November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amir Mohit-Kermani, DC, a South Florida chiropractor and owner of Advanced Chiropractic and Medical Centers in North Miami Beach, Hollywood and Ft. Lauderdale, today announced a donation to Clean Miami Beach, a non-profit launched in 2019 by Executive Director Sophie Ringel with a mission to keep the community and natural habitats free of garbage and other harmful land pollutants with a focus on single-use plastics.
— Amir Mohit-Kermani, DC
“I am thrilled to receive the generous donation from Dr. Amir Mohit-Kermani,” said Sophie Ringel, Executive Director of Clean Miami Beach. “With these new funds, our organization will be able to continue work teaching our Classroom on the Sand program for Miami youth about the necessity of eliminating parks and beach pollution.”
Amir Mohit-Kermani joined Clean Miami Beach to help pick up trash in the Collins Park neighborhood of Miami Beach. Together with 120 volunteers, he joined in picking up 500 pounds of trash, 300 plastic water bottles and about 1,000 cigarette butts in a three-block radius of Collins Park.
“Sadly, Miami Beach is becoming a destination known for litter and trash-filled beaches, and this needs to change,” said Amir Mohit-Kermani, chiropractor and owner of Advanced Chiropractic & Medical Centers in South Florida. “I’m so happy that my donation to Clean Miami Beach helps Ms. Ringel realize her commitment to maintaining cleaner parks and beaches and also helps fund her program to teach our kids about the importance of doing so. Each of us should do our part to contribute — from volunteering time or by giving a small donation whenever they can.”
“The Collins Park neighborhood cleanup was a tremendous success,” said Sophie Ringel, Executive Director of Clean Miami Beach. “Considering we cleaned the same location one week prior, and picked up 270 pounds of trash, it’s a shocking result. We’re so grateful to our volunteers who help make this happen week after week.”
About Amir Mohit-Kermani
Dr. Mohit-Kermani opened his chiropractic office in 1998 in North Miami Beach and soon expanded to Hollywood and Ft. Lauderdale. Together with three other chiropractors, the professionals treat all chiropractic needs for the body including back and neck pain, hips, and other joints.
About Clean Miami Beach
Clean Miami Beach, Inc. is a registered 501c3 nonprofit organization founded by Miami Beach resident Sophie Ringel dedicated to the protection of beautiful Miami Beach and its marine wildlife. Sophie Ringel began by organizing cleanups of Miami Beach and the wetlands close to her home with friends. As her engagement grew and word of her commitment to a clean and safe environment for wildlife and sustainable business alike became known, her organized cleanup volunteers intensified to include City officials, the Miami Beach Police Department Officers, students, teachers, and executives who care about making a difference.
