Ocean Five Hotelier Hassan Jalali Bidgoli Launches Holiday Toy And Food Drive For Miami Families
Collection Boxes For Packaged Foods And Children's Toys Now Located in Ocean Five Hotel Lobby Where Hotel Guests Can Donate
Everyone must do their part to pass along good will by giving in the community whether it's the holidays, or not. I'm so pleased to have this toy and food drive for Miami's needy families.”MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hassan Jalali Bidgoli, Miami hotelier and owner of the 56-room Ocean Five Hotel on Miami Beach, today announced a holiday toy and food drive to collect gifts for children and teens and also to provide supplemental food items to help food pantries provide for families in need during the holidays and beyond.
Hotel guests staying at the hotel in December are encouraged to donate toys and food items and place them in the collection bins that are now located in the Ocean Five Hotel lobby. Others who work at the hotel or live in the area can also choose to help fill the boxes. Once collection boxes are full, hotel management will deliver the food items to area food pantries and ensure that the toys for children are donated to a Miami non-profit organization prior to the holidays.
“I am happy to invite my hotel guests and staff to join Ocean Five Hotel in collecting toys for kids and food for families at this time of year. The holidays are a stressful time for those in need, especially when children are involved,” said Hassan Jalali Bidgoli, real estate developer and owner of the Miami Beach Ocean Five Hotel. “Everyone must do their part to pass along good will by giving in the community now and at other points during the year, as well.”
Collection boxes will remain in the lobby of Ocean Five Hotel through December 19, 2021. Hassan Jalali Bidgoli plans to supplement the holiday drive with a personal donation of toys and food items to ensure that area non-profits receive enough food to supplement 75 meals and to distribute toys to 75 children.
National estimates indicate that Miami is home to nearly 20 percent of people living in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and other organizations that track financial insecurity throughout the U.S. Miami ranks second-worst in the U.S. for income inequality and poverty, according to Miami New Times
About Ocean Five Hotel
Ocean Five Hotel is a South Beach Miami boutique property with an art deco façade and comfortable accommodations. Situated on the quiet side of Ocean Drive in the Art Deco District, south of Fifth, the hotel is steps from the beach, gourmet dining, and shopping.
