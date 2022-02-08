Temporary closure Wednesday on westbound lane of I-94 Grant Marsh Bridge and exit 156 ramp

BISMARCK, N.D. – A single westbound lane on the Interstate 94 Grant Marsh Bridge and exit 156 ramp will be temporarily closed for bridge maintenance on Wednesday, February 9. The maintenance is scheduled to be completed the same day.

Motorists should plan to use an alternate route at exit 153 while the maintenance is being completed.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.