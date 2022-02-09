Aptys Solutions Closes Year with Record Growth

A look ahead – payments trends in 2022 and beyond

Digital transformation is one of the top priorities for our industry leaders. Progressive FIs are partnering with fintech companies like Aptys to deliver best in class payments solutions” — Naseer Nasim, CEO of Aptys Solutions

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptys Solutions, the leading provider of cloud-based, end-to-end, digital payment solutions to almost 4,500 financial institutions including faster payments, mobile P2P, domestic and international wire, ACH, and check, announced today that it closed out 2021 with its strongest year-to-date results. This included reaching an unprecedented software user base of more than 40% of all financial institutions in the U.S. Today, Aptys serves half of all Bankers’ Banks and Corporate Credit Unions.

Specializing in the payments space, the company’s most notable achievements this past year include:

• Appointing Fortune 500 executive, Naseer Nasim, as president and CEO;

• Signing of two new correspondent financial institutions that are serving over 400 banks and credit unions, expanding its partner ecosystem;

• Implemented three correspondent financial institutions serving over 2,300 respondents banks and credit unions;

• Successfully converged seven payment systems onto Aptys’ multi-channel payments platform, PayLOGICS, simplifying payments processing and reducing operational costs;

• Initial launch and implementation of multi-rails, mobile convergence application, PayMōli;

• Delivering enhanced capabilities for international wire, ACH, receipt warehouse, coin and currency, and anomaly detection;

• Collaborating with a diverse network of progressive credit unions and banks, to deliver best-in-class faster payments solutions;

• Becoming an active participant in the FedNow℠ pilot program, leading the industry’s pursuit to provide consumers and businesses with instant payment services;

• Launching a liquidity manager for real‐time and FedNow payments.

“Digital transformation is one of the top priorities for our industry leaders. Progressive financial institutions are partnering with Fintech companies like Aptys’ to deliver best in class payments solutions,” said Naseer Nasim, CEO at Aptys Solutions. “Our growth was driven by our latest payments technology, modern software architecture, cloud-based delivery models, and our collaborative relationship with our clients”.

2022 is shaping up to be a critical year for faster payments and FedNow. Aptys will be at the center of real-time payments innovation and development. Today, Aptys is better positioned than ever before to lead the charge into RTP and FedNow processing and connectivity. Aptys has several new products and enhanced features targeted for release in 2022 to help financial institutions streamline these payments.

About Aptys Solutions

Aptys Solutions is the leading provider of electronic payment processing software for financial institutions. Aptys’ payments platform processes nearly a billion ACH, check, and wire transactions annually for almost 4,500 community banks and credit unions nationwide. By providing financial institutions with a unified electronic payments platform, the company helps financial institutions offer differentiating payment products that increase efficiencies, reduce friction, manage compliance, and reduce risk. Aptys Solutions is dedicated to driving faster payments, streamlining operations, and creating revenue for correspondents and their customers. For more information, visit www.aptyssolutions.com.