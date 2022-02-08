CXC Global Releases Labour Trend Report

CXC Global Logo

LONDON, UK, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CXC Global EMEA today announced the release of its labour trends report. This report outlines the results from a survey conducted over two months with 1200 respondents across five continents. The report focuses on remote work, international hiring, labour shortages and the use of digital labour platforms.

“During the past two years, we have seen a tumultuous and transformational time in the world of work. We have witnessed mass and enforced remote working, labour market shortages, borderless hiring growth, platform proliferation and mass unemployment peaking at 400 m globally. This is an unprecedented and exciting time for employers and employees with many challenges ahead in terms of labour shortages, attrition and balancing remote work.”

Key results from the report:

• The survey shows a clear preference for hybrid working (a mix of onsite and remote working)

• Organisations are continuing to struggle to attract talent that is required

• A majority of organisations are seeking to hire talent internationally to solve local labour shortages

• Legal risk is a key stumbling block for companies hiring internationally

• Many organisations are continuing to recruit/utilise freelancers through digital labour platforms but are concerned as to the quality of work and compliance risk

The entire Labour Trends Report is available today (08/02/2022) via CXC Global at https://www.cxcglobal.com/en-gb/cxc_resources/labour-trends-report

