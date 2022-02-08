Dr. Nicolás Catena Zapata is the First South American Vintner to Receive Wine Enthusiast’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Nicolás Catena Zapata shares the 2021 Wine Enthusiast Lifetime Achievement Award recognition with his wife of 57 years, Elena Maza. Nicolás Catena Zapata in the Angélica Vineyard, circa 1999 Nicolás Catena Zapata, 3rd generation vintner of Catena Zapata winery, founded in 1902

Known as the father of Malbec and the man who revolutionized Argentine wine, Dr. Catena is recognized at the 22nd Annual Wine Star Awards

Thank you, Wine Enthusiast, for this honor. I think of my grandfather, who immigrated from Italy to Argentina at 17, planting his first vineyard in 1902. I know he would be proud of our family today.” — Dr. Nicolás Catena Zapata

MENDOZA, ARGENTINA, February 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Nicolás Catena Zapata of Catena Zapata winery received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 22nd Annual Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards held last night at the Eden Roc Hotel in Miami. This prestigious industry event recognizes individuals and companies for their exceptional contributions to the success of the wine and beverage alcohol industry.Dr. Catena is a legend in the Argentine wine sector and beyond. Over decades of leadership, he has contributed formidable energy, knowledge, and resources to establish the reputation of Argentine wine for its extraordinary high-altitude terroirs, world-class quality, and ageability.An economist by training, Dr. Catena spent time as a guest professor at the University of California, Berkeley in the 1980s. It was in the Napa Valley that he was inspired by a new generation of producers to improve on the Italian winemaking traditions instilled by his father and grandfather. He returned to Argentina with a vision and introduced modern winemaking techniques and equipment to the family winery in Mendoza. Determined to lead Argentina’s wine industry onto the world stage, Dr. Catena set out to discover the best places to plant vineyards. He felt that a leap in quality would only be possible by pushing the limits of viticulture to extreme altitudes. He was right. Each high-altitude parcel was not only exceptional for vine growing but, more importantly, provided its unique flavor and aromatic profile. His endeavor led to the discovery of the Adrianna Vineyard, which has been referred to as the Grand Cru of South America.Reflecting upon her father’s milestone, Dr. Laura Catena, now the Managing Director of Catena Zapata says, “My father is a true pioneer. He began a revolution in Argentina when he decided to plant so high that nobody thought that vines could ripen there. His vision that Malbec could make profound and age-worthy wines led to it becoming Argentina's signature wine variety. Today, we continue to work towards my father's mission of making Argentine wines that can stand with the best of the world.”Adrianna Catena, Dr. Catena’s youngest daughter says, “Our family has been making wine for 120 years, each generation teaching the next, our memories fused with the harvests and the land. I am so proud of my father today, and especially, of the spirit of learning and innovation he always fostered in us. This is a spirit we sorely need today and one that will allow us to carry on our family legacy for another 120 years!”Moved by this recognition for his contributions to the wine industry, Dr. Catena said, “Thank you, Wine Enthusiast, for this distinction. I am truly honored. Coming from a family of immigrants, I think of my grandfather, Nicola Catena, who traveled from Le Marche, Italy, to Argentina at the age of 17, alone and facing an uncertain future. Three years later, in 1902, he planted his first vineyard of Malbec along the Tunuyan river, in Mendoza. I know that my grandfather would be proud of our family today.”In a tribute to their father, Laura and Adrianna Catena have launched a year-long initiative called #CheersDrCatena. This campaign invites members of the wine trade to join his family and the Wine Star Awards attendees in expressing their appreciation for Dr. Catena and his achievements with a short video toast, from wherever they are. Please post your short videos tagged #CheersDrCatena to social media.# # #Founded in 1902, Argentina’s Catena Zapata is known for its pioneering role in resurrecting the Malbec grape and in discovering extreme high-altitude terroirs in the Andean foothills of Mendoza. Nicolás Catena Zapata is the only South American to have received Wine Enthusiast’s Lifetime Achievement Award, the Decanter's Man of the Year Award, and Wine Spectator's Distinguished Service Award. The winery’s Adrianna Vineyard holds several 100-point wine ratings. For more information about Catena Zapata, please visit www.catenazapata.com

Wine Enthusiast 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award: Nicolás Catena Zapata