Elizabeth Duncan-Hawker Is Changing the Spirit of Corporate Culture in Response to the Great Resignation
Elizabeth Duncan-Hawker leads the charge in changing Corporate America's approach to connecting with employees in response to The Great Resignation.
Employees have been jolted into the mindset, that life is short, and they want more out of the 40-50 hours they give to a corporate culture that is severely lacking in connection.”VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest figures came out in January 2022 and showed that 4.5 million people voluntarily left their positions in November–an “all-time high,” according to the US Bureau of Labor and Economics. Headlines also proclaim these numbers to be at a record level. Elizabeth Duncan-Hawker, the author of the best-selling book, “Collecting True Friends”, has proven to be instrumental in reframing how businesses do business. Duncan-Hawker is on the front lines, advising companies to rethink their approach to their business relationships.
— Elizabeth Duncan-Hawker
“I am in the business of talking to CEOs, Corporate Heads, Entrepreneurs, and Human Resource Departments giving them the tools they need to rethink how they connect with their employees”, Duncan-Hawker states, “This is a wake-up call for corporate America, employees who are working remotely or in a hybrid model, are lacking connection and autonomy. Plain and simple, they want real consideration from their bosses, which confirms their professional value''.
Corporate heads are scrambling to understand this shift in their new corporate reality as “The Great Resignation” is rocking the foundations of many fortune 500 companies. According to Felix Richter, reporting for Statista, “The number of Americans quitting has now exceeded pre-pandemic highs for eight straight months, as employers, especially in low-wage sectors, are struggling to fill open positions. The reasons for this trend are of course manifold, but one major driver appears to be that many workers are no longer willing to put up with the pay and/or working conditions they accepted prior to the pandemic”.
Duncan-Hawker is emphatic that corporate America needs to focus on soft-skill development, “The days of demanding bosses who are driven by the bottom line are over, it is imperative that business administrators develop their soft-skills. This means that empathy, compassion, curiosity, and vulnerability are essential in developing a cohesive team”.
Duncan-Hawker has worked in the healthcare industry for nearly 3 decades and witnessed this trend firsthand. “Employees are sick and tired of being a number”, states Duncan-Hawker, “Employees have been jolted into the mindset, through the vehicle of the pandemic, that life is short, and they want more out of the 40-50 hours they give to a corporate culture that is severely lacking in connection”.
Duncan-Hawker, a growth strategist, implores a massive redirect in the investment of corporate talent. Business growth and expansion is no longer measured by the bottom line, but rather investing in the cultivation of top talent which aligns with the ever-changing needs as indicated by “The Great Resignation”.
Elizabeth Duncan-Hawker’s expertise is in improving the customer experience, boosting employees’ social skills, and helping employers retain top talent. Whether she’s coaching from a live or virtual stage, or consulting entrepreneurs and organizations in her workshops, her strategies and techniques enable busy leaders to achieve real business growth.
