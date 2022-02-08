Brian Laufer of QuoteWerks Captures Coveted 2022 CRN Channel Chief Recognition
Brian Laufer excels in this area – taking feedback from our leads and customers, coming up with solutions that not only address their individual needs but benefit the entire community.”ORLANDO, FL, USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technologies, Inc, the developers of Award-Winning QuoteWerks Sales Quoting and Proposal Solution, is pleased to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Brian Laufer, Vice President, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN’s annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership.
A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature, and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships.
Brian Laufer is celebrating over twenty years working with the QuoteWerks community. Before joining the QuoteWerks Team, Mr. Laufer’s background was in IT consulting and Software Development. In addition to being on the executive team, Brian's current roles involve Business Development, QuoteWerks Community Engagement, and Software Development. This enables Brian to work closely with the QuoteWerks Community ensuring business owners and sales professionals have the tools they need to succeed and exceed their business goals. Working with partners and customers, Brian makes this happen through educating the community and by facilitating seamless integrations between distributors, vendors, CRMs, PSAs, and other partners.
“The success of QuoteWerks is built our goal of making sales professionals more efficient. This is predicated on our ability to implement the feedback we receive from the community,” said John Lewe, President and Founder of Aspire Technologies, Inc. “Brian Laufer excels in this area – taking feedback from our leads and customers, coming up with solutions that not only address their individual needs but benefit the entire community. It is no surprise that this is Brian's fifth year in a row being recognized as a Channel Chief.”
“CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We’re thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success.”
CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.
About Aspire Technologies and QuoteWerks®
QuoteWerks is an affordable turn-key quoting and proposal solution with over 88,000 Users in 101 countries. What sets QuoteWerks apart is its 55+ integrations with CRM (such as ACT!, Autotask, ConnectWise Manage, salesforce, Kaseya BMS, MS CRM, Outlook and more), Accounting (QuickBooks and Sage 50), Distributors (Ingram Micro, Tech Data, SYNNEX, and more), FedEx/UPS, Leasing, Sales Tax, Dell, Cisco, HP, CDW, and more. www.quotewerks.com
QuoteWerks is a registered trademark of Aspire Technologies, Inc. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
© 2022. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
