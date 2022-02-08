Submit Release
ROCKHILL PUBLISHING PUBLISHER, JAMES L HILL, TO APPEAR AT VIRGINIA BEACH COMIC AND TOY SHOW

Abundantly Social

Hill to showcase various novels including fantasy book, The Emerald Lady

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Publisher, James L Hill of Rockhill Publishing will be appearing at the Virginia Beach Comic and Toy Show scheduled for February 19, 2022.

The event will be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Join Hill as he showcases his fantasy book, The Emerald Lady. In addition, he will also have his science fiction novel, Pegasus: A Journey To New Eden. Hill’s series, The Killer Series, which includes Killer With A Heart, Killer With Three Heads, and the latest Killer With Black Blood, will be on hand as well for autographing and personalizing.

His books offer a wide range of material such as Killer With Black Blood, the third novel in the adult urban crime fiction Killer Series. This is the story of Nicky Nails Rocci’s rise to power in the New York Mafia.

The Emerald Lady is an exceptional book, which combines pirate and American history with mermaid mythology in a unique and detailed counter-factual historical adventure.

Lastly, Pegasus: A journey to New Eden is a sci-fi story following the lives of two main characters, Zack and Zuri. The story takes place in the near future where mankind has started to colonize around Earth's orbit and on Mars.

Rockhill Publishing appeared recently at the Miami Book Fair hosted by Miami Dade College where over 300 national and international authors attended the weeklong celebration.

They also participated in the Virtual Fair for the Sloane Library in Norfolk, Virginia.

For more information on the Virginia Beach Comic and Toy Show, visit www.virginiabeachcomicandtoyshow.com/.

For additional details about Rockhill Publishing and James L Hill, go to https://rockhillpublishing.com/index.html.

Contact: Aimee Ravichandran
Email: Aimee@abundantlysocial.com

Aimee Ravichandran
Abundantly Social
+1 210-452-3622
email us here

