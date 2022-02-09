The Shakespearean Tragedy Behind Mike Pence and the January 6 Capitol Hill Violence
Never before revealed details of the roles of Vice President Mike Pence and his Chief of Staff Marc Short in the January 6 protests
Pence and Marc Short, betrayed President Trump by not sharing their legal analysis with Trump & White House Legal Counsel prior to January 6th. It was a gross violation of White House process.”WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the latest episode of his In Trump Time podcast, former White House senior advisor Peter Navarro provides a never before disclosed insider's account of the roles of Vice President Mike Pence and Pence Chief of Staff Marc Short in the events that led up to the January 6th violence and chaos on Capitol Hill.
In this podcast, Navarro draws the analogy of a Shakespearean tragedy with Short in the role of Iago and Pence in the Et Tu Brute role as Short and Pence work against the interests of the American Caesar in President Donald Trump.
According to Navarro, the White House had a clear strategy known as the "Green Bay Sweep" in which "quarterback" Mike Pence was supposed to remand any suspect vote results back to any of the battleground states that requested a review through a Senator and Congressman. This procedure is authorized under the 1887 Electoral Count Act. As detailed in Chapter 21 of the In Trump Time book, the Green Bay Sweep was designed by strategist Steve Bannon and had over 100 Congressmen in support of the Sweep.
On January 6, the Sweep began as Bannon and Navarro had designed it with Arizona contesting its results. However, the process was aborted by the violence on Capitol Hill.
According to Navarro: "Pence, at the urging of Marc Short, betrayed President Trump by not sharing the legal analysis of the Vice President's office with President Trump and the White House Legal Counsel prior to January 6th. Instead, Pence simply announced his opposition to the Green Bay Sweep on the day of the violence when in fact the legal guidance he was following was deeply flawed. It was a gross violation of White House process for the Vice President's office to withhold its analysis and assessment."
Adds Navarro: "Legal and Constitutional scholars can debate as to whether Pence had the power to remand the votes back to the states for a 'fraud check' but what is not debatable is that Pence shirked his responsibility to the president and the 74 million people who voted for Trump by not consulting with Trump and the White House legal team first. This was inexcusable and the result is that Marc Short has destroyed the political future of Mike Pence."
The In Trump Time podcast also details Marc Short's prior role as a Kock Network operative and Iago-like figure who worked for decades against the Trump agenda of secure borders and fair trade. Peter Navarro is the author of In Trump Time and is one of only three senior advisors who served with President Trump from the campaign to the end of the first term.
