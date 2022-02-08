CWCBExpo, Leading Producer of Cannabis & Hemp Trade Shows & Conferences, Appoints Gretchen Gailey as Chief Strategist

Gretchen Gailey Named Chief Strategist for CWCBExpo Events

Gretchen Gailey has been named Chief Strategist for CWCBExpo events and will advise the company in a variety of areas including establishing new partnerships.

CWCBExpo is the event in the cannabis space that truly puts the industry first. I could not be prouder to work with a team that is defining East Coast cannabis and showcases where it's going” — Gretchen Gailey, Chief Strategist, CWCBExpo

PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gretchen Gailey has been named Chief Strategist for the CWCBExpo (Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions) events. In this new role, Gailey will advise and lead the company in a variety of areas including establishing new partnerships, developing and co-hosting industry conference programs, and fortifying exhibitor and sponsor relationships. The 8th Annual CWCBExpo will take place June 2-4, 2022 in New York, NY at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

“We are thrilled to have Gretchen join the CWCBExpo team and advance the opportunities and expansion of our leading cannabis and hemp business events. Her multi-faceted experience, forward thinking, and knowledge of all sectors of the cannabis and hemp industries, will bring our events to the highest levels in the industry and help them continue to be the go-to business-building forums for the industry,” said Christine Ianuzzi, Partner, CWCBExpo.

Gailey has worked in the cannabis industry for the past seven years in a communications and government affairs capacity advancing the industry through its data and the stories of those involved. She is currently the founder of Panoptic Strategies, a Public Relations and Strategic Communications firm that specializes in the cannabis industry. Prior to Panoptic, she worked as a Vice President for KCSA Strategic Communications where she spearheaded the KCSA Congressional Cannabis Day Forum, the first cannabis event ever to be held under the dome of the U.S. Capitol. Gailey also served as the Executive Vice President of Communications & Government Affairs for New Frontier Data where she developed and implemented an integrated strategic communications plan that made NFD one of the most recognized companies in the cannabis space.

Before joining the cannabis movement, she served as the Communications Director for Congressman Bill Shuster (R-PA), the Chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. She began her career as a journalist for NBC News and Fox News Channel in Washington D.C. and honed her communications skills covering politics and breaking news. She has interviewed heads of state, covered natural disasters, political campaigns, terrorist trials and told the stories of countless Americans across the country. Her vast experience across all sectors has made her an invaluable asset to building relationships and giving a voice to the cannabis sector.

“CWCBExpo is the event in the cannabis space that truly puts the industry first, whether it's working with their exhibitors on how best to present themselves to providing thought provoking speakers on the latest developments in the space. I could not be prouder to work with a team that is defining East Coast cannabis and showcases where it's going,” said Gretchen Gailey

For more information and to register for CWCBExpo New York, June 2-4, 2022, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center visit www.cannabismeansbusiness.com. For more information on prime exhibit space and sponsorship opportunities, email: sales@cwcbexpo.com or call 201-580-2050.

###

About Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo)

CWCBExpo is a business-to-business trade show event for the legalized cannabis and hemp industry. It is held in the largest business, financial, and media markets. It is the leading forum for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government regulators, legal counsel, and entrepreneurs looking to achieve business success and identify new areas of growth in this dynamic and fast-growing industry. Visit: www.cwcbexpo.com.