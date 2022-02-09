Green Nexus is the First Authorized United States Distributor of Dutch Passion Seeds
Green Nexus is the first authorized United States distributor of the world's most recognized, awarded and reputable seed banks in the world.”NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Nexus is the first authorized United States distributor of Dutch Passion seeds in the United States. One of the world's most recognized, awarded, and reputable seed banks in the world.
— Barbara Smith
On Wednesday, Green Nexus said it’s teaming up with Amsterdam-based company Dutch Passion, founded in 1987. The Amsterdam-based company invented the first feminized seed in the 1990s, and sets high standards with its auto-flowering seeds.
“We’re excited to have been able to bring forward this partnership, a brand like Dutch Passion with its rich history and genetic breeding experience is a perfect addition to the legal U.S. home cultivation market,” Green Nexus Barbara Smith says in a statement.
Over the last decade, Dutch Passion has produced some of the world's most popular varieties of cannabis seeds, including Kerosene Krash, Auto Mazar, Cinderella Jack and Critical Orange Punch.
The first Dutch Passion seeds to be sold by Green Nexus are, sold as limited edition collectibles, because of the rare and discontinued steel packaging. Green Nexus offers Dutch Passion's best-selling genetics, including Kerosene Krash, Auto Mazar, Glueberry Auto and Feminized Skywalker Haze.
Dutch Passion is Europe’s second oldest cannabis seed company. It began operations in the 1970s, but was formalized as a business in 1987.
“Enabling commercial and home growers to produce their own premium-quality cannabis plants has always been at the heart of Dutch Passion’s work,” Dutch Passion head of genetics Mahmoud Hanachi says.
Dutch Passion seeds complement other European farms' collections on Green Nexus like Barneys Farm and Cannabis Cup Award winner Green House Seeds. In the coming months, Green Nexus are looking to add even more European brands to make it easy for American home cultivators to buy Dutch Cannabis seeds.
About Green Nexus
Green Nexus LLC is a minority woman-owned business which connects U.S. based e-commerce and traditional retail outlets with proven global brands. Through our strategic alliances with European seed banks, we pair vendors with appropriate warehousing and distribution solutions to promote efficient supply chain management.
