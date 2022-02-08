Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market to Reach USD 8.94 billion By 2030 : Key Drivers and Challenges : Fatpos Global

Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market to surpass USD 8.94 billion by 2031 from USD 1.43 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 35.4% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to reach USD 8.94 billion by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 35.4% between 2021 and 2031. According to the report, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases around the world, such as diabetes, cardiac disease, and others, is expected to drive industry growth in the future. Furthermore, the growing need to improve healthcare expenditures, as well as rising technological advancements in various regions, may propel the market significantly during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing use of mobile applications may significantly contribute to the industry's growth. The growing number of smartphone users worldwide is also expected to be a major industry driver.

“One of the major factors driving the healthcare virtual assistant market is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, which is being accompanied by an increase in demand for quality healthcare delivery. The growing number of smartphone users around the world, as well as patients’ increased use of healthcare apps, are all contributing to the growth of the healthcare virtual assistant market. Payers can use healthcare virtual assistants to collect key biometric data from chronically ill patients and ensure proactive patient engagement, which will help maximize efficiency, outcome, and satisfaction. The initiatives of government organizations and healthcare communities to raise awareness about the use of digital health and to make government regulations easier for the adoption of various healthcare IT solutions will boost the market growth. Furthermore, raising venture capital and funding from healthcare providers to start-ups that provide such services will drive market growth even further”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Healthcare Virtual Assistants: Key Players

• Sensly

• Microsoft

• Nuance Communications Inc.

• Amazon

• HealthTap Inc.

• Infermedica

• eGain Corporation

• Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd

• Verint Systems Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

Virtual assistants, also known as digital assistants or AI assistants, are application programs that understand the user's natural language voice commands and complete the task. Virtual healthcare assistants are virtual assistants used in the healthcare industry to help raise patient engagement to a high standard. These assistants help to improve healthcare processes by assisting organizations in gathering a history of a patient's health, demographic information, insurance details, and other record analysis. These functions will boost productivity and allow physicians to focus on patients rather than administrative tasks.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Based on type, the global Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market is fragmented into Smart speakers, Chatbot, and others. The Global Healthcare Virtual Assistants market is classified based on category into Healthcare providers, Healthcare consumers, Payers, and Others. Based on application, the global Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market is fragmented into Automatic Speech Recognition, Text-based, Text-to-speech, and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Healthcare Virtual Assistants Segments:

By Type

• Smart speakers

• Chatbot

• Others

By End user

• Healthcare providers

• Healthcare consumer

• Payers

• Others

By Application

• Automatic Speech Recognition

• Text-based

• Text-to-speech

• Others

