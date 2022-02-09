The Metaverse Platform “FLUX” to service the game of 24 million fan base ‘Fortress’ as its NFT Game
Metaverse platform “FLUX” entered into a partnership agreement with CCR Inc with its plan to globally service various CCR’s titles by implementing NFT
CCR have been extremely popular in Korea so far. We have joined with partners with the brightest future prospects to take the lead in the new era directed by blockchain, metaverse, and AI technology”SEOUL , KOREA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FLUX, a fully decentralized blockchain-based Metaverse Platform, recently entered into a partnership agreement with CCR Inc, the developer of the legendary game franchise ‘Fortress Series’. Through this partnership, CCR’s flagship ‘Fortress Series’ along with its upcoming games will be serviced through the FLUX Platform.
— Yoon Seok-ho
One of the significant reasons why the Fortress series has secured a pool of 24 million paid users is thanks to Fortress being hugely accessible due to its light casual game design that anyone can start without restrictions, while also being very addictive through providing a variety of strategic fun through intelligent confrontation between users. This light but the deep game quality is expected to appeal greatly to NFT game users across the world that are growing worldwide in recent years.
FLUX consists of a team of veteran producers and developers who previously worked at Microsoft and SEGA, along with experts in the blockchain field, to service a decentralized metaverse platform where both gamers and professional Game Studios can service NFT games and supply new forms of gaming services. FLUX is based on Locus Chain blockchain that provides both Decentralization and Scalability. FLUX, a decentralized metaverse platform that maintains a huge number of users to freely create an ecosystem uses Locus Chain to solve the problem of transmission speed and NFT issuance and transaction fees.
Founded in March 1995 as the first-generation game developer in South Korea, CCR Inc has developed the "Fortress" series and MMORPG "RF Online," which boast a phenomenal number of 24 million users and has serviced to more than 50 countries around the world.
CEO of CCR Inc, Yoon Seok-ho, said, "CCR and Fortress have been extremely popular in Korea so far. We have joined with partners with the brightest future prospects to take the lead in the new era directed by blockchain, metaverse, and AI technology. There have been many opportunities, but nothing compares with the opportunity provided by FLUX, which I'm very excited and really looking forward to. We hope to show a strong presence in the blockchain, metaverse game market through
