Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market is anticipated to reach USD 15.7 Bn by 2030 With Size, Share, Industry Segmentation

Global Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market to surpass USD 15.7 billion by 2030 from USD 9.1 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 8.36 % in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 15.7 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 8.36 % between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, the global Fruit and Vegetable Seeds market is estimated to grow on the back of the following reasons. Growing demand for nutritious food, creative manufacturing methods, new technologies, and the emergence of agriculture development can be contributed to market growth. The demand for high-quality fruit and vegetables are anticipated to accelerate market share over the forecast timeframe as the seeds are the essential and crucial contribution for sustainable agriculture.

“As the global population is increasing, vegetable demand is on the increase, since it is one of the essential nutrients sources. The growth of the market for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds in the global population is anticipated to accelerate. It has been reported that the number of people taking up agriculture increases. The growth of agriculture would fuel the growth of the market for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds..”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market: Key Players

• BASF SE

• Bayer AG (Germany)

• Syngenta Group (Switzerland)

• KWS SAAT SE (Germany)

• Corteva Agriscience (US)

• Sakata Seed Corporation (Japan)

• Groupe Limagrain (France)

• Takii & Co Ltd (Japan)

• UPL (Advanta Seeds) (India)

• DLF (Denmark)

• Mahyo (India)

• Longping Hitech (China)

• Enza Zaden (Netherlands)

• Other Prominent Players

Vegetable seed is a developing plant which is surrounded by a shell. After fertilization with pollen and a certain growth inside the mother plant, a seed is the product of the matured ovule. After fertilization and cultivation, the final vegetable is used in commercial vegetable production. Seeds are the main and essential cultivation requirements and seed demand is important to assess. Cultivation is an important part for the survival of life and the cultivation of crops. As the world's demography is rising, there is a greater need for agriculture, as many people are helping with it.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Fruit and Vegetable Seeds market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by activity into outdoor and indoor. The market is divided by family type into leafy, cucurbit vegetables, brassica, solanaceous vegetables, root & bulb. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Global Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market report also contains analysis on:

By Family Type

• Leafy

• Cucurbit vegetables

• Brassica

• Solanaceous vegetables

• Root & bulb

By Activity

• Outdoor activity

• Indoor activity

• Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market Dynamics

• Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market Size

• Supply & Demand

