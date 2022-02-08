Vantage Circle Partners With Adrenalin To Enhance Employee Experience

Vantage Circle Partners With Adrenalin

Vantage Circle announced a strategic partnership with Adrenalin eSystems Limited, a cloud-based HRM software business.

NEW DELHI, INDIA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a leading global AI-empowered employee engagement solution, announced a strategic partnership with Adrenalin eSystems Limited, a cloud-based HRM software business.

This partnership will enable Vantage Circle and Adrenalin to offer an enhanced employee experience to clients across Asia and Africa, focusing on bridging the gap between onboarding an employee and creating a seamless employee experience right through the employee life cycle.

Vantage Circle aims at shaping an inclusive work culture and building winning work cultures across the Globe through innovative AI-powered employee engagement solutions. Its suite of solutions, namely, Vantage Rewards, Vantage Perks, Vantage Pulse, and Vantage Fit, is designed to address the conscious need to enhance workforce productivity by presenting a great employee experience.

Adrenalin is an HR tech specialist and is enabling businesses to digitize their HR processes for over 19 years. The Max on-cloud HRM suite comprises Recruitment Management, HR Foundation, Workforce Management, Mobile HCM App, Compensation & Payroll, Career Management, Performance Management, LMS, LXP, Sara HR Chatbot, Dashboards, Employee Engagement, Survey Management and Reports & Analytics. The suite includes transactional and strategic modules that enable employee collaboration, engagement and productivity. Adrenalin has expertise in global rollouts and adheres to local regulatory laws and compliances. And also offers geo-specific multi-lingual/multi-country payroll.

“Adrenalin’s understanding to address, nurture talent and grow individual employees without compromising with organizations’ growth, rightly aligns with Vantage Circle’s attempt to present a solution to solve a problem pertaining to better workforce management. We believe, through this partnership, we will be able to enhance employee experience,'' says Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

Srinivasa Bharathy, MD & CEO, Adrenalin eSystems Limited said, “We are delighted to partner with Vantage Circle, an established brand in employee engagement solutions. Their sound understanding of how solutions can play an impactful role in enhancing employee productivity during the employee lifecycle is excellent. With the Vantage Circle’s suite of solutions coupled with Adrenalin’s suite of HRM applications, we see this as a win-win collaboration, not only for both organizations but more importantly for our customers who will stand to benefit.”

About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a Global Employee Engagement Platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver easy-to-use and effective employee engagement solutions to HR to retain & attract the best talents and create a great work culture. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.

About Adrenalin: Adrenalin is a group company of Intellect Design Arena Ltd. MAX is a comprehensive, cloud-architected, HR tech platform, which automates the entire HR & payroll processes. Over 700 customers from 33+ verticals the world over and 1 million+ users use the MAX platform. Adrenalin’s inherent hyper agile DNA has been instrumental in the company continuously innovating both its HR platform and delivery to meet market demands. Adrenalin’s clients include Suzuki, Renault, Honda, Nissan, IndusInd Bank, Yamaha, TVS & Sons, LaFarge Holcim, Bank of Mozambique, Philippine National Bank, to name a few. For more information, please visit, www.myadrenalin.com