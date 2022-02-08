Westminster Barracks/DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1000779
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 02/07/2022 at 09:52 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 N, Springfield, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Zachary J. Allen
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 7, 2022, at approximately 2152 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in the town of Springfield. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator was Zachary Allen out of White River Junction, Vermont. Allen displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. Allen was brought to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Allen was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Windsor Superior Court - Criminal Division, on February 22, 2022, at 0800 hours to answer the above charge.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/22/2022 at 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
