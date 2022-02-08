Submit Release
Westminster Barracks/DUI #1

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1000779

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 02/07/2022 at 09:52 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 N, Springfield, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Zachary J. Allen                                               

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:           

 

On February 7, 2022, at approximately 2152 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in the town of Springfield. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator was Zachary Allen out of White River Junction, Vermont.  Allen displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI.  Allen was brought to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Allen was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Windsor Superior Court - Criminal Division, on February 22, 2022, at 0800 hours to answer the above charge. 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/22/2022 at 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Westmister Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT, 05158

Dispatch-(802)722-4600

Menbei.Wang@vermont.gov

 

