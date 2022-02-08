McVeigh Global and The Arcview Group Announce Partnership

The Arcview Group Expands Cannabis Ecosystem of Services with McVeigh Global

Operating an Event Business in the Cannabis, Industrial Hemp, and Psychedelics Industries

We actively searched for a partnership that would create scale for our event business, which, since the pandemic, has been largely online, reaching over 30,000 enthusiasts since its launch in 2020.” — Jeffrey Finkle, CEO of The Arcview Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McVeigh Global Meetings and Events (MGME), an award-winning, top 25 global provider of innovative meeting management, creative services, and event production solutions and The Arcview Group, a vertically integrated events and financial services firm serving the cannabis and hemp industry, today announced a joint venture to operate the digital and in-person event business of Arcview and provide third party event management services to companies in the cannabis, industrial hemp, and psychedelics industries. The joint venture will operate under the name Arcview Events & Experiences.

Arcview’s event business has produced over 80 digital events over the last 24 months which include its:

- Arcview Access Series which focuses on a range of issues topical to the industry.

- Town Hall series which explores regulatory issues, business dynamics and consumer buying trends in a select region of focus.

- CEO Circles which chronicle the challenges endured by many great C-suite executives and battle-hardened entrepreneurs.

- Women Inclusion Network (WIN) Mentor Workshops which produces intimate, interactive discussions on hard-hitting topics to support women in the industry.

Over 30,000 cannabis enthusiasts have registered for this programming since its launch in March of 2020.

“We are so excited to partner with The Arcview Group, the clear leader in the cannabis Industry,” says Jeff Guberman, CEO of McVeigh Global. “We believe that this partnership will create experiences where people passionate about this industry can educate, inspire, solve problems and create the human connections needed at this pivotal moment in history.”

As the operating partner, MGME provides the joint venture with event solutions through a management services agreement. Arcview will allocate personnel, and license the use of its brand, contribute content assets, and contracts via a License Agreement. Arcview will help formulate content strategy through a content steering committee constructed of Arcview employees, community members, and industry executives. The joint venture will also operate Arcview’s Strategic Alliance Program and Women’s Inclusion Network.

“As a pioneer in the cannabis industry, Arcview hosted investors, business owners, and entrepreneurs at over 40 domestic and international in-person leadership conferences, creating the largest and most vibrant cannabis community in the world. As we complete our transition to a services firm, we actively searched for a partnership that would create scale for our event business, which, since the pandemic, has been largely online,” said Jeffrey Finkle, CEO of The Arcview Group. “We are overjoyed with a selection of MGME as our JV partner and look forward to working with Jeff Guberman and Renee Jacobs, to program new experiences for business operators and business hopefuls engaging in this and related industries.”

About McVeigh Global Meetings and Events

McVeigh Global Meetings and Events, LLC (MGME) is an award-winning, top 25 provider of innovative meeting management and event production solutions on a global stage for the MICE industry. Focused on creating human connections throughout the world, the company has team members in 25 countries with meetings and events experience in over 70. Global service groups provided by MGME include Meeting, Incentive & Convention Management, Air Travel Management, Hotel Sourcing Solutions, SMM Consulting Services (Strategic Meeting Management), Association Management Services and Event Production / Creative Solutions; each operating either independently or seamlessly integrating as one group in partnership with clients. https://www.mcveigh.com/

About The Arcview Group

The Arcview Group is a vertically integrated service firm servicing the cannabis, hemp, and psychedelic industries, built with social justice and responsibility at its core. Arcview has been a trusted global leader for over twelve years and a nexus for investors, companies, entrepreneurs, and community, The Arcview Group’s ecosystem of companies continues to grow and currently includes Arcview Capital, a FINRA-Registered broker/dealer, Arcview Ventures, a principal investing group and operator of the innovative member-managed fund, the Arcview Collective Fund, Arcview Management Consulting, the Women’s Inclusion Network, supporting women in the cannabis industry and now, Arcview Events and Experiences, in alignment with this joint venture. https://arcviewgroup.com/

