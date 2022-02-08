National Bridge Report Ranks Nevada Bridges One of Nation's Best

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation’s dedicated bridge inspection and rehabilitation program has helped Nevada bridges to once again be named among the nation’s best. The American Road and Transportation Builders Association’s (ARTBA) recently-released analysis of 2021 U.S. Department of Transportation bridge inventory data (www.artbabridgereport.org) shows only 1.4 percent of Nevada’s more than 2,000 public bridges being structurally deficient. Compared to the seven percent national average, it is the nation’s best ranking, tied with Texas and Arizona. Nevada’s bridges were also ranked some of the nation’s very best for the previous eight years.

The term structurally deficient is used to describe bridges in need of rehabilitation or potential replacement. Structurally deficient bridges are not necessarily unsafe or dangerous. Rather, these bridges become a priority for corrective measures, and may be posted to restrict the weight of vehicles using them.

The Nevada Department of Transportation inspects the majority of bridges, including city and county-maintained structures, every two years. Bridges with more extensive deterioration are inspected more often, while select newer bridges are inspected every four years.

“Bridges are a critical component of our statewide connectivity and safety,” NDOT Director Kristina Swallow said. “The NDOT team works tirelessly to ensure our bridges keep Nevadans safe and connected on our roadway system, and I am proud to once again see Nevada ranked as having some of the best bridges in the nation.”

More than 500 of Nevada’s state-owned bridges are more than 50 years of age, an age when rehabilitation is often necessary to keep the structure in fair condition.