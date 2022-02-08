Submit Release
Calais Shooting

From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.

On Sunday, February 6, 2022 at approximately 8:23 p.m. the Maine State Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a male who had been shot. The information stated that a male identified as 32-year-old Adam Knowlton of Calais had been shot at a residence at 92 South Road in Calais. Knowlton was transported to a local hospital. The incident is under investigation however Knowlton is refusing to cooperate at this time. Knowlton received non-life threatening injuries. 

