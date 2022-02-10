Altec Hosts First Customer Class for 2022 – Advanced Admin Training Helps Customers Become DocLink Experts
Class helps customers expand capabilities beyond the basics, learning methods for creating new processes, workflows and using DocLink across the enterprise
There’s so much more that companies can do with DocLink than how it’s typical utilized – it’s almost like having a smart phone and only using 25% of the functions. ”LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, is kicking off its 2022 DocLink University classes with its Advanced Admin Training (AAT) next week.
— Jerry Ulrich, Customer Account Manager
Our virtual AAT consists of week-long, half-day intensive online classes that take a deep-dive on how to utilize DocLink beyond basic functionality. This hands-on training allows DocLink users to expand their knowledge of the solution beyond day-to-day functions covering Smart Form Toolkit, Template Manager, Data Manager, Auto/Retro Index, Smart Capture OCR, Import Manager, Maintenance & Troubleshooting, and more.
With limited class size, direct interaction with Altec’s technical team, and networking opportunities (even virtually), customers can see and hear how their peers are using DocLink. Previous AAT attendees have stated that the class provided them with a deep, comprehensive understanding that will help them automate processes throughout their organizations.
Jerry Ulrich, Customer Account Manager for Altec states, “There’s so much more that companies can do with DocLink than how it’s typical utilized – it’s almost like having a smart phone and only using 25% of the functions. Our AAT class can help unleash the power of DocLink by providing attendees with the knowledge to take their efficiency to the next level.”
DocLink customers can register for one of our remaining AAT classes scheduled:
May 16-20
Sept. 12-16
For customers who are new to DocLink, we also offer our Admin 101 classes scheduled for:
Mar. 14-16
Aug. 22-24
Oct. 17-19
DocLink customers are encouraged to register as classes will fill up quickly. Visit our website to register for one of these exceptional events today.
About Altec
Altec’s document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Microsoft, Sage, Acumatica, AmTech, Key2Act, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at www.altec-inc.com.
