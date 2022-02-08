Top EB-5 Firms to Host Informational Webinar on February 10
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 investment fund manager and consultancy, and Miller Mayer, LLC, a top-tier immigration law firm, will host a live webinar on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 1:00 PM EST. The topic will be, “EB-5 Investments: Direct vs. Regional Center.” Click here to register.
Currently, direct EB-5 investments are the only option available for foreign nationals who wish to apply for green cards under the United States’ immigrant investor program. The regional center program, which historically has been the more popular option for EB-5 investments, expired on June 30, 2021, and has not yet been reauthorized by the U.S. Congress. While there is a wealth of available information about regional centers, less has been written about direct investments. Many prospective investors have unanswered questions, which this webinar will answer.
“Direct EB-5 investments are the only game in town,” says Sam Silverman, founder and managing partner of EB5AN. “Our phones haven’t stopped ringing since the minimum investment amount reverted to $500,000, and the lapse of the regional center program leaves many investors in unfamiliar territory. They want to understand the differences.”
The webinar’s presenters will include Silverman and partner Michael Schoenfeld along with expert EB-5 immigration attorneys Nicolai Hinrichsen and Kristal Ozmun, partners at Miller Mayer, LLP. Silverman, Schoenfeld, and Kapuria will discuss the key topics that immigrant investors should consider.
Prospective EB-5 investors and others who cannot attend the live event can register to receive a link to a recording of the webinar.
Enquiries should be sent by e-mail to info@eb5an.com.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
Miller Mayer has provided unparalleled immigration services for over two decades. Our team of immigration attorneys includes internationally-recognized leaders in the field who are consistently recognized for their work by Chambers and Partners, SuperLawyers, Who’s Who Legal, and Best Lawyers. In addition, our attorneys have held national leadership positions with influential organizations in the field such as the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), the Alliance of Business Immigration Lawyers (ABIL), Invest in the USA (IIUSA), and the U.S. Alliance for International Entrepreneurs (USAIE).
Jeremy Shackle
