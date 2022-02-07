Submit Release
News Search

There were 895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,257 in the last 365 days.

Public Loss Report - Saskatchewan Polytechnic and Regional Colleges

CANADA, February 7 - Released on February 7, 2022

The most recent quarterly report on losses of public money within Saskatchewan Polytechnic and the regional colleges has been tabled with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts. 

This report covers the institutions' second quarter of the 2021-22 academic year (October 1 - December 31, 2021). 

The Ministry of Advanced Education confirms that there were no losses of money or property at Saskatchewan Polytechnic and the regional colleges due to fraud or similar illegal acts by employees, suppliers or contractors. 

The Ministry of Advanced Education reports losses by Saskatchewan Polytechnic and the regional colleges in keeping with similar reporting of losses within ministries and Crown agencies.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Elisha Paul Advanced Education Regina Phone: 306-787-0631 Email: elisha.paul@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Public Loss Report - Saskatchewan Polytechnic and Regional Colleges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.