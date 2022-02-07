Enjoy Archives Week 2022 Online or In-person This Year

CANADA, February 7 - Released on February 7, 2022

Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan, along with archives across the province, celebrates Archives Week 2022 beginning February 6 to 11. To mark the occasion, the Provincial Archives is launching two initiatives: a social media campaign to give a "behind the scenes" look at how archives work to preserve the province's history, and a new exhibit showcasing the work of editorial cartoonist Brian Gable.

"Archives Week is an excellent chance for Saskatchewan people to learn and engage with our province's history, with the help of the Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Jim Reiter said.

This year the Provincial Archives is excited to connect with Saskatchewan people using social media to showcase the behind the scenes work we do to collect, give access to, and preserve our province's history. You can monitor posts all week to learn about "#WhatArchivistsDo" by following this hashtag or by following @ProvArchivesSK on Facebook and Twitter.

"Many people are curious about what we do to keep the history of the province," Provincial Archivist Carol Radford-Grant said. "We are keen to highlight some of the unique aspects of our work to everyone in Saskatchewan."

The Provincial Archives will also launch a new exhibit during Archives Week on Wednesday, February 9 featuring editorial cartoonist, Brian Gable, who donated a number of his drawings from his time working at the Regina Leader-Post. Many Canadians may recognize Brian's work, as one of his drawings was recently featured on a stamp by Canada Post. To view Brian's illustrations in-person, visit the Provincial Archives building at 2440 Broad Street in Regina. A number of unique and humorous illustrations will also be shared online and can be viewed by following Provincial Archives on Facebook or Twitter.

The Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan is pleased to offer public reference services by appointment, by telephone or online. Services are also provided in French upon request. To learn more about the many treasures in the Permanent Collection at the Provincial Archives, visit www.saskarchives.com.

