Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee Meeting - February 9, 2022
Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee Meeting and Agenda
Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 6 p.m. MST
Idaho Fish and Game Headquarters Office 600 S. Walnut St. Boise
Video conference information
Live stream via Zoom: https://idfg.idaho.gov/ZJW
Meeting ID: 922 0794 4972
Dial by your location +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose) +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
Committee members are participating by video conference and in-person, which the Department is hosting at the above physical location. This meeting is open to the public.
Agenda
- Welcome & Introductions
Review of Available Funding
- Current funding
- Potential future funding
- 2022 Grant Parameters Discussion
- Review Criteria for Eligibility
- Review IDFG Recommendations & Priorities
- Next Steps & Recess
Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).