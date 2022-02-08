HEXA – A McDonald Company Announces the Sale of the Business
Owner and founder, Mike McDonald, sells 23-year old company to Joe Keller
HEXA has the hardest-working people and the best customers. It’s a privilege to take over ownership as we grow the company, do the work we love, and continue to make lasting friends along the way.”GOLDEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike McDonald, owner and founder of HEXA – a McDonald Company, announced this week that he has retired and finalized the sale of the company to former President and COO, Joe Keller. Keller has worked in the concrete repair industry for more than 20 years, serving in his current position for the past three years, building on the vision McDonald created two decades ago.
— Joe Keller, Owner, President and CEO
In 1999 Mike McDonald founded McDonald Waterproofing and Restoration, with a vision to bring concrete specialty repair services of the highest quality to Colorado’s Front Range. Established on straightforward values — honesty, integrity, doing the job right the first time, fun, and genuine relationships with team members and clients. On its 20th anniversary, in anticipation of the upcoming sale and transition, the company was renamed HEXA – a McDonald Company. The new name and hexagonal logo embody the excellence and efficiency of the team and strength under pressure, which characterizes their specialty repair solutions.
McDonald remarked, “I’m proud of this company and the entire team that helped us get where we are today. Joe is a strong leader who has been instrumental in our growth, and it is with great pride and confidence that I pass the baton, and ownership of this great company, to his continued leadership.”
“I’m honored that Mike has entrusted me with his legacy,” commented Keller, HEXA’s new Owner, President and CEO. “HEXA has the hardest-working people and the best customers. It’s a privilege to take over ownership as we grow the company, do the work we love, and continue to make lasting friends along the way.”
HEXA – a McDonald Company is based in Golden, Colorado, and serves Colorado’s Front Range communities with innovative, commercial, concrete repair and maintenance services. To learn more visit HEXAinc.com.
Joseph Keller
HEXA, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other