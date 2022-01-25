Submit Release
C Squared Solutions Expands Team of Accomplished Executives to Support Growth

Paul Kovach and Craig Swiatek bring broad expertise to businesses and leaders who want to advance their companies

We’re thrilled to welcome both Paul and Craig to the C Squared team because they exemplify the beliefs that make our company’s culture work for the client.”
— Dave Johnson, Founder and Managing Partner, C Squared
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C Squared Solutions, a Denver-based business consultancy, announces the addition of Paul Kovach and Craig Swiatek to their C-suite team of business advisors. Focused on elevating the customer experience and delivering the knowledge to help companies advance, they bring next-level ability to C Squared’s already-strong, shared intellectual property pool. Their proven track records of driving company success attest to their ability and value in guiding businesses as they weather challenges and grow to the next level.

Paul Kovach is a seasoned finance and accounting professional with over 35 years of senior-level, executive and operational experience in both public and private companies. He brings deep financial expertise to the team, with an M&A background that includes six successful acquisitions and the sale of three businesses, ranging in size from $2.5 billion to less than $10 million. Read Paul’s full bio.

Craig Swiatek brings an extensive operations and financial background, innovative and collaborative growth leadership skills, and a history of driving profitability across diverse industries. He’s known for his acumen for uncovering potentially lucrative acquisitions, identifying market dynamics, and spearheading growth opportunities. Read Craig’s full bio.

With deep knowledge of the business environment, Kovach and Swiatek offer business owners and leaders invaluable insight and guidance. “We’re thrilled to welcome both Paul and Craig to the C Squared team because they exemplify the beliefs that make our company’s culture work for the client,” C Squared founder and managing partner, Dave Johnson, commented. “With their extensive experience, hands-on skills, and a business-owner perspective, we are certain they will bring outstanding results to our clients.”

About C Squared Solutions
C Squared Solutions is a Denver-based consultancy providing deeply experienced fractional or interim CEOs, COOs, and CFOs to round out companies’ leadership teams and help them solve their most complex and pressing operational and financial challenges. Utilizing a unique Guided Discovery self-assessment process, C Squared empowers business leaders to define priorities, contingency planning, and ideal timing to address top issues.

