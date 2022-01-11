Denver Business Addresses Unconscious Bias to Help Companies Create Cultures of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)
Companies are better equipped to follow through on their DEI commitments in 2022 by utilizing neuroscience-based methods that create deep, permanent change.
Traditional training is flawed by the belief that bias can be reduced simply by making people aware of it.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Velocity Leadership Consulting, a woman- and minority-owned business based in Denver, Colorado, utilizes a neuroscientific approach to help leaders uncover unconscious bias and become impactful change-makers for more diverse and inclusive company cultures.
— Karen Brown, CEO, Velocity Leadership Consulting
Unconscious bias within company leadership results in pay and advancement opportunity inequities, lack of workforce diversity, and unsupportive or unsafe work environments for people from historically marginalized groups. Unconscious bias training is a foundation for building a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable company culture, but to transform a culture, this training must go beyond simply promoting awareness.
To effectively follow through on their DEI commitments in 2022 and beyond, companies must utilize a method that creates deep and permanent change. “In 2021 companies felt they made progress in DEI by building awareness. However, when diversity, equity, and inclusion is approached as a check-the-box initiative, it is likely to have negligible impact and culture will slip back to previous patterns.
Traditional training is flawed by the belief that bias can be reduced simply by making people aware of it,” Velocity Founder and CEO, Karen Brown, commented. “Companies that want to make real and lasting change need a comprehensive approach that addresses the issue at its unconscious root. That’s why addressing DEI with neuroscience is groundbreaking.” When leaders examine their unconscious biases, using neuroscientific principles, and leverage their insights to consciously transform their thinking and behavior, they can become a transformational force within their companies.
“Mere awareness of an issue doesn’t result in change of thoughts and behaviors that are ingrained at the unconscious level,” Brown commented. “The conscious mind is responsible for only 1% of our thoughts and actions – 99% is driven by the unconscious mind.”
Velocity’s neuroscience-based Power Pathways™ approach can help company leaders uncover unconscious bias and the resulting behavioral patterns that can lead to systemic inequity. Velocity coaches then establish new perspectives and skills leaders can use to build new, more inclusive behaviors and policies. The Power Pathways app enables leaders to track progress and permanently ingrain new ways of implementing diversity and inclusion.
Velocity Leadership Consulting’s Power Pathways Program helps leaders become effective advocates of DEI using five steps:
1. Identify the situation, goals, and objectives.
2. Use neurolinguistic programming to unravel problematic behavioral patterns.
3. Establish development plans, metrics, and target goal dates for individual leaders.
4. Pinpoint patterns, root cause, impact, and resolution options with opened neural pathways.
5. Evaluate and measure accomplishments and determine next steps.
“Velocity is proud to have an effective path to long-term culture change,” said Brown. “When we use proven neuroscience techniques to unravel personal patterns that cause repeated challenges, we see leaders permanently transform thinking patterns and no longer return to old habits. For companies that genuinely want empowered DEI cultures and an environment of inclusion and acceptance, this approach is revolutionary.” Organizations of all sizes and industries, can benefit from Velocity Leadership Consulting’s approach to continuously improve and follow through on their DEI initiatives.
About Velocity Leadership Consulting
Velocity Leadership Consulting elevates growth-oriented executives to their peak performance with rapid, sustainable results. Drawing on 30 years of success as a corporate executive and 20,000 hours of executive coaching experience, founder and CEO Karen Brown leads a team of professionally credentialed coaches. Each has held executive roles and merges C-suite level business acumen with neuroscience expertise. Visit VelocityLeadershipConsulting.com to learn more.
Karen Brown
Velocity Leadership Consulting
karen.brown@velocitylc.com