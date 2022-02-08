"And Just Like That," Timmy Woods Eiffel Tower handbag makes Television and Fashion History
Since this finale episode aired I have received orders from all over the world and more coming daily, we are working around the clock to keep up with demand!””BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Handbag Designer Timmy Woods became very popular when the original SEX AND THE CITY television series aired.
In fact, when the original series was being put together , Costume Designer Patricia Fields & Molly Rogers were driving down Robertson Blvd. and saw Timmy’s handbags in her showroom window, she walked in and picked the Telephone Handbag, the Secretariat Horse Handbag, and The now Iconic EIFFEL TOWER HANDBAG, used in the original series by Sarah Jessica Parker and in the feature film version of the show.
When the new series “AND JUST LIKE THAT” premiered recently on HBO MAX, the Eiffel Tower Handbag in a episode in Carrie Bradshaw’s closet, what we did not know was in the season finale episode released last week the Eiffel Tower handbag would make television and fashion history, when SJP’s character, Carrie Bradshaw takes the Eiffel Tower bag with Big’s ashes in it and goes to Paris and empty’s the ashes into the river and pours them out of the TIMMY WOODS EIFFEL TOWER HANDBAG.
Woods says, “We were all taken by surprise, and I was delighted she chose the handbag for this moment, to my knowledge a handbag has never been used to hold ashes this way in television history and to be used in such a loving way is amazing.”
Just how popular is this handbag? An Eiffel Tower handbag was auctioned off for charity and sold for $59k for battered women.
The Timmy Woods Eiffel Tower handbag adorned with Swarovski Crystal is now in a limited edition and cost $4,500.00 per bag.
Woods says, “Since this finale episode aired I have received orders from all over the world and more coming daily, we are working around the clock to keep up with demand!”
