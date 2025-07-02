Promise2Live to Host Powerful Global Show on World Suicide Prevention Day September 10 2025 Avalon Theater Hollywood CA

Promise2Live to Host Powerful Global Show on World Suicide Prevention Day A Night of Hope Help Healing and Action September 10 2025 Avalon Theater Hollywood CA

Behind every number is a name and behind every smile could be someone silently struggling. This show gives people hope and reminds them they are not alone. we’re saving lives one promise at a time.” — Brandy Vega, Founder, Promise2Live

HOLLYWOOD , CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 10th the Avalon Theater in Hollywood will come alive with purpose passion and powerful performances as Promise2Live presents its 4th Annual Global Livestream Show on World Suicide Prevention Day . A Night of Hope Help Healing and Action www.Promise2Live.org This high-energy unforgettable night brings together celebrities influencers musicians survivors and mental health leaders in a worldwide broadcast designed to save lives and spark change.Last year the Promise2Live Global Show reached more than 3 million viewers in 117 countries and featured appearances from Jon Voight, Soleil Moon Frye, Angel Carter-Conrad, and other notable guests. This year promises even more impact with powerful stories live music special awards and a global call to action.“This is not just a show – it’s a lifeline,” said Brandy Vega, founder of Promise2Live. “Behind every number is a name and behind every smile could be someone silently struggling. This show gives people hope and reminds them they are not alone. Together we’re saving lives one promise at a time.”The event will be streamed live across multiple platforms including YouTube Facebook TikTok Instagram and LinkedIn and will be professionally filmed for a television special airing this fall.About Promise2LivePromise2Live is a global mental health movement and initiative under the 501c3 nonprofit Good Deed Revolution. It was founded by Brandy Vega, an Army veteran and media executive, after her teenage daughter nearly died by suicide. That terrifying moment led Brandy to make a personal promise to save lives — and that promise became a global movement.Today Promise2Live is reaching millions through livestream events youth programs school assemblies monthly town halls and the viral Pocket Hug project. More than 80000 Pocket Hugs have been distributed as tangible reminders that no one is alone.Promise2Live partners with schools veterans influencers businesses and faith communities to spark real conversations promote compassion and support mental wellness.Watch highlights from last year’s global showTheme song “I Promise”Names Behind the Numbers campaign videoChoose to Stay | Names Behind the Numbers special feature

