Oscar, Grammy, Emmy, Golden Globe nominated Songwriter/ Singer Carol Conners pays Tribute To Her Friend Connie Francis

We had a friendship that goes back 60 plus years, she was a dear friend, she was the Taylor Swift of the 1950’s and 1960’s, her music will be with us forever and she will always be in our hearts.”
— Carol Connors
BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oscar, Grammy , Emmy, Golden Globe nominated Songwriter/ Singer who co-wrote Gonna Fly Now the theme for the Rocky film franchise, and the lead sing on the classic song “To Know Him is To Love Him”, Carol Connors, www.carolconnors.com

Had this to say about her friend Connie Francis Passing:
Connors said “We had a friendship that goes back 60 plus years, she was a dear friend, she was the Taylor Swift of the 1950’s and 1960’s, she flew me in to perform at her 80th Birthday party. She has left the planet, but her music will be with us forever and she will always be in our hearts.”

Carol is the author of the book ELVIS, ROCKY and Me: The Carol Connors Story that went to #4 on amazon’s best seller list in the Pop star Memoir category, the documentary film under the same name as the book will be released this year.

