Legendary Singer/Songwriter Carol Connors book Elvis, Rocky and Me:The Carol Connors Story out on Audio Book July 8

I am thrilled that my book is coming out on audio and so happy that Kathy Garver is voicing the audio book” — Carol Connors

BEVERLY HILLS , CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legendary Signer/Songwriter Carol Connors #4 Amazon Best Seller book ELVIS, ROCKY AND ME: The Carol Connors Story release on audio Book July 8, 2025The audio book is voiced by veteran actress Kathy Garver who starred on Family Affair as Sissy.The audio book is available everywhere audio books are sold including kindle.The audio book also has two special surprises, 2 songs of Carol's will be on the audio book, one of them Connors refers to as her life story called" ONLY THE MUSIC ONLY MY SONG" and the song she wrote about her relationship with Elvis Presley called "You loved my Night Away" which is in the Docu film coming out this year under the same name as the book.Carol Connors who co-wrote “Gonna Fly Now” called by AFI one of the most important Movie songs of all time, among other Iconic hit songs, and who has been nominated for 2 Academy Awards, 2 Golden Globes, 5 Emmy’s and a Grammy nomination just one nomination shy from being a EGOT nominee in her career, has written a book called “ELVIS, ROCKY AND ME…The Carol Connors Story, Co-written by Steven Bergsman, The Book is published by Bear Manor Media.Connors details in the book about her relationship with Elvis which lasted for almost a year, and months into that relationship Elvis became her first lover and the first man she would fall in love with. Connors says, “To find out the details about my romance with Elvis, you’re going to have to buy the book on amazon and everywhere books are sold.”The audio book is filled with great showbiz stories about her life, loves, and career including singing on her first hit record “TO KNOW HIM IS TO LOVE HIM” from the genius of Rock n Roll, the infamous Phil Spector who wrote the song for Carol’s voice. Connors was and will always be the voice of The Teddy Bears.Connors co-wrote the ROCKY theme song “GONNA FLY NOW” & what is one the of the greatest love songs of our time “With You I’m Born Again” as recorded by Billy Preston & Syreeta. Another music highlight in Conners career was the hit song “Little Cobra” which soared to #2 on the billboard charts and is the reason the Cobra Muscle car became a big seller, in fact, Connors is the only female singer/songwriter to do a song about a car, to writing songs for Disney’s Oscar Nominated animated feature Walt Disney’s “The Rescuers” and wrote the majority of the lyrics and music for the film. And many, many more. Go behind the musical curtain and learn about some of the most amazing stories you will ever hear.Connors will also appear this year at Elvis Week in Memphis where she will take part inFrom August 8-16, Elvis fans and music lovers from around the world will make theirpilgrimage to Memphis for a week of live performances, panels, contests, movie screenings, the annual Candlelight Vigil,and more, all celebrating the enduring legacy of Elvis Presley. Elvis Week 2025 is a few short months away and thereare more exciting announcements – including more guests being added to the line-up.• Oscar, Grammy, Emmy, Golden Globe nominated songwriter Carol Connors, who was the lead vocalist of the pop vocal trio The Teddy Bears who had the #1 hit "To Know Him Is to Love Him." Connors also co-wrote the Oscar-nominated theme “Gonna Fly Now” for the film Rocky. Carolwill be a guest at Elvis: An Author’s Perspective on August 13. She will be talking about her book ELVIS, ROCKY AND ME: The Carol Connors Story that went to #4 on Amazon’s best seller list, and will be a documentary film coming out this year under the same as the book and is a former girlfriend of Elvis!• Ann Moses, who was editor of “Tiger Beat Magazine” from 1965 – 1972. Moses sat on the stage for Elvis’ ‘68Comeback Special, observed filming for Change of Habit, attended Elvis’ opening show at the International Hotelon July 31, 1969, and photographed his performance at the midnight show on August 1, 1969. She is the authorof the book Meow! My Groovy Life with Tiger Beat’s Teen Idols – and will be a guest at Elvis: An Author’sPerspective on August 13.• Sandy Kawelo was a dancer in Elvis’ 1966 film Paradise, Hawaiian Style. During the filming of the movie, she metElvis’ close friend Jerry Schilling. Sandy and Jerry were married from 1967 to 1973, during which they spent a lotof time at Graceland, and with the Presley family and entourage. Kawelo will share stories at Conversations onElvis on August 15.• Linda Stone, joining her husband Charles Stone at the Conversations on the Colonel on August 14 (exclusive toPlatinum and Gold packages), will share stories and memories of knowing, on a personal level, both Elvis Presleyand his famous manager, Colonel Tom Parker.• Terry Mike Jeﬀrey, veteran singer, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, sings musical styles from most genres allhis life, and is especially known for his presentation of Elvis’ music. He will be part of the Inspired by Elvis showon August 16 at the Guest House Theater.Previously announced guests include Linda Thompson, Jerry Schilling, Tony Orlando, Larry Gatlin, Brenda Lee, LarryStrickland, Jim Murray and Terry Blackwood, past Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest winners; among others. Acomplete list of guests, schedule of events, and links to purchase tickets are all available at ElvisWeek.com.Carol Connors is hotter and in more demand than ever, the audio book is a must have!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.