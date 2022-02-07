Veterans Museum Inaugural Family Fun Day in February

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum in Casper will be hosting its first “Family Fun Day” on Saturday, Feb. 12. The free program will be at the Veterans Museum from 10 a.m. to noon. The program combines military history and heritage with fun hands-on activities for children. The Museum’s Feb. program, honoring African American History Month, will explore the history of the World War II Tuskegee Airmen.

During the Second World War, the Tuskegee Airmen were a group of African American pilots and airmen who broke barriers during their service in North Africa and Europe. Their legacy continues today in the United States Air Force. During the program, visitors will learn more about their history and get to design their own paper airplane.

The Veterans Museum’s Family Fun Day program is geared for elementary-age children. Visitors can pop in anytime during the program to take part. The Museum request a parent or legal guardian accompany their child. For more information, contact the Veterans Museum 307-472-1857 for any questions about Family Fun Days.