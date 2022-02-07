Trooper Owen Reed responded to a theft complaint in Deer Isle where a boat motor was reported stolen a couple of days prior. Investigation continues.
02-05-22
Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop in Grand Lake Stream on Robert Bailey (59) of Big Lake Township. An investigation resulted in Robert being summonsed for Attaching False Plates to his Vehicle.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.