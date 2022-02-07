February 7, 2022

Lynn Storen

# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 0

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 1

02-03-22

Trooper Owen Reed responded to a theft complaint in Deer Isle where a boat motor was reported stolen a couple of days prior.  Investigation continues.

02-05-22

Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop in Grand Lake Stream on Robert Bailey (59) of Big Lake Township. An investigation resulted in Robert being summonsed for Attaching False Plates to his Vehicle.

 