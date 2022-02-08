Bud’s Glass Joint Celebrates 4/20 with Buds-A-Palooza a Canna-Inspired Block Party in Downtown Phoenix

Bud’s Glass Joint, a locally-owned and operated Arizona head shop, invites the public to Buds-A-Palooza, an inaugural 4/20 kick-off celebration on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Highlighting southwest cannabis culture and lifestyle, attendees will experience a captivating night of nonstop action including the Arizona Glass Masters glass blowing competition, laugh out loud comedy acts, and classic stoner flicks.