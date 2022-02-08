Bud’s Glass Joint Celebrates 4/20 with Buds-A-Palooza a Canna-Inspired Block Party in Downtown Phoenix
Bud’s Glass Joint, a locally-owned and operated Arizona head shop, invites the public to Buds-A-Palooza, an inaugural 4/20 kick-off celebration on Friday, April 15, 2022.
Highlighting southwest cannabis culture and lifestyle, attendees will experience a captivating night of nonstop action including the Arizona Glass Masters glass blowing competition, laugh out loud comedy acts, and classic stoner flicks.
The springtime extravaganza will span four city blocks and include live music from local and national bands as well as other canna-inspired entertainment. Early bird tickets are $5 and can be purchased at budsapalooza.com/tickets. Prices increase starting February 14 when the talent schedule is released.
Buds-A-Palooza is made possible by local brands and the Arizona cannabis community. Sponsored entertainment includes the Zen Leaf comedy lounge, AZ Natural Concepts (ANC) Vendor Village, the Arizona Organix stoner flicks showcase, and the Ogeez! live music lineup. The Munchie Mall is sponsored by Philadelphia Sandwich Company, encompassing local food trucks, mobile kitchens, and eight different bars.
“Buds-A-Palooza is an event that locals and visitors won’t want to miss. We’re hosting the largest 420 block party to date and invite the community to a fun-filled, canna-inspired, celebration of Phoenix arts & the counter culture,” said event organizer Bud Meister.
A portion of the proceeds from Buds-A-Palooza will be donated to Trees Matter, a 501(c)(3) environmental education nonprofit based in Phoenix, whose mission is to inspire and promote an increased tree canopy in the Valley.
To register, sponsor, or learn more about Buds-A-Palooza, visit budsapalooza.com/getinvolved.
About Bud’s Glass Joint:
Bud’s Glass Joint, established in 2012 by Greg Centrone and Bud & Jen Meister, is an Arizona head shop with two storefronts located at 907 N. 5th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004 and 1301 Grand Avenue #2C Phoenix, AZ 85007. Bud’s Glass Joint locations are clean, welcoming and comfortable and focus on Arizona blown glass pipes and water pipes. The selection includes Arizona glass blowers Hendy, Porter Glass, Desi B, Friday Glass as well as portable vaporizers, grinders, concentrate supplies, jewelry, incense, fine cigars and much more. Bud’s Glass Joint was named Best Head Shop by the Phoenix New Times. To learn more, visit budsglassjoint.com.
