Elite Sales Professional, Nuno Vicente, Joins Biotech Company, Cerule International
Off to a strong start in 2022, Cerule appoints latest talent and accomplished Super Sales Director, Nuno Vicente, to lead business development across Europe.IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuno Vicente joins Cerule with over 17 years of experience in the Network Marketing Industry. His proven track record expands over several multinational companies throughout the UK, Scandinavia, Germany, and Iberia. Applying his prestigious Business Degree from Lisbon Business School, Nuno spent over a decade helping various Network Marketing Companies increase their sales performance through the establishment of strong sales teams, full of industry-knowledgeable professionals.
Nuno, a Portuguese Native, is better known as a “Citizen of the World,” due to his adaptive nature which transcends the idea of belonging to one country or culture. As a result, Nuno has been able to connect with and gain the respect of Leaders of multinational companies around the world, leading to his most recent connection with Cerule Co-Owners, Jono Lester and Andy Goodwin.
While achieving great success throughout his career, it is no surprise that Nuno has fallen in love with the industry. Similar to Cerule Co-Founders, Jono and Andy, Nuno has made it his lifetime career commitment to help people around the world become the best version of themselves and to fulfill their full potential.
Aside from Nuno’s incredible business acumen, he prides himself in being a multilingual, passionate, and self-driven team player that excels in building and developing high-performance teams through an inspirational and hands-on approach. In just a short time with Cerule, his European staff already speak highly of his dedication and commitment to creating positive change and growth within Cerule’s European market.
Cerule Chief Operations Officer and Co-Owner, Jono Lester says this about Nuno’s arrival, “It is fantastic to have somebody of Nuno’s caliber joining our team in Europe. From our first meeting, it was clear that there was a cultural and vision fit with Nuno. With an extensive career, Nuno has demonstrated his skills and abilities in business and field development. I have no doubt that he will have a similar impact at Cerule.”
When he's not working, Nuno loves traveling, motorsport, football, and spending quality time with friends. His well-rounded personality and business work ethic make him the perfect choice to lead growth with Cerule in Europe. A force to be reckoned with, Cerule leaders are excited to see his contributions to helping fulfill their vision of creating and sustaining Extraordinary Lives.
About Cerule
Cerule® is a global relationship marketing company that has been founded on the pursuit of cutting-edge innovative and life-enhancing science-based products. Cerule’s products are validated by years of scientific research and development, patents, and published scientific papers. For more information, visit Cerule.com
