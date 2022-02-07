Contractors continue work filling potholes on I-64 near St. Albans

Page Content

Drivers will continue to experience temporary lane closures throughout the week as contractors continue work to fill potholes on Interstate 64 between St. Albans and the US 35 exits. The West Virginia Division of Highways Transportation Management Center began getting calls about potholes on I-64 near the US 35 interchange around 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Crews from the WVDOH garage at Scary Creek were dispatched to the area and contacted contractors Brayman Trumble to make repairs. Because asphalt plants are shut down for winter, contractors are unable to get hot asphalt to fill the potholes. Unheated asphalt, known as cold patch, does not hold up very well to heavy traffic. A series of winter storms and the associated freezing and thawing caused pavement to begin breaking up on the heavily trafficked stretch of highway. Contractors continued to try cold patch throughout the day on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, but switched to DOT Industrial Grade Mortar, a fiber-reinforced, cement-based product on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. “The material they’re putting in now is holding up pretty well,” said District 1 Maintenance Engineer Kathy Rushworth. Brayman Trumble filled potholes again over the weekend, aided by dry weather and warmer temperatures. Contractors were to continue patching on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, and throughout the week until all of the potholes are filled. Meanwhile, the WVDOH is in discussions with a local asphalt plant to see if the plant can open early. Asphalt plants don’t usually open until early March. Pothole filling on eastbound and westbound lanes will require intermittent lane closures. The WVDOH has posted message boards in the area to notify drivers of road conditions. Rushworth urged motorists not to speed through the work zone, where the speed limit is posted as 55 mph. Drivers whose cars may have been damaged on the stretch of road may file a claim with the West Virginia Legislative Claims Commission. For more information call 304-347-4851 or 1-877-562-6878 (toll free). The WVDOH will continue to update the public on the status of the repairs.​​