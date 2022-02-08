Ancillare Joins Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA)
Leading life sciences supply chain organization promotes adoption of decentralized clinical trials alongside fellow industry leaders.
As a member of the DTRA, Ancillare will help pave the way to broader adoption of decentralized trials through awareness and innovation of the global Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain.”HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC™) leader Ancillare, LP, the first and only Life Sciences company dedicated to Ancillary Supply Chain for Phase I-IV clinical research, announced today it has joined the Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA), an historic alliance of over one hundred life sciences and healthcare organizations that seeks to accelerate the broad adoption of patient-focused, decentralized clinical trials and research.
— Dr. Joanne Santomauro, Chief Executive Officer, Ancillare, LP
The “Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA),” which launched December 2020, is uniting industry stakeholders, including healthcare companies, regulators, patient groups and research organizations with a singular mission to make clinical trial participation widely accessible by advancing policies, research practices and new technologies in decentralized clinical research.
“Decentralized trials are the future of clinical research, and a well-managed supply chain is foundational to their success,” said Dr. Joanne Santomauro, Chief Executive Officer, Ancillare. “As a member of the DTRA, Ancillare will help pave the way to broader adoption of decentralized trials through awareness and innovation of the global Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain."
“We are extremely gratified to welcome Ancillare to the ‘Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance,’ said Amir Kalali, MD, founder of several collaborative life science communities, and co-Chair of DTRA. “By advancing decentralized research we can make the clinical trial process more patient-focused, increase trial efficiency and encourage use of technologies. We are excited by Ancillare’s commitment to embracing decentralized trials and to changing the culture that has been the rate limiter to innovation.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ancillare devoted greater focus to its Direct-to-Patient operation, which encompasses the assembly of ready-to-distribute single patient kits needed for decentralized research. The company is now expanding its facilities to accommodate enhanced kitting services for Sponsors conducting decentralized trials.
"Now is the time to share ideas and insights that will chart the future course of clinical trials, accelerating drug development and saving lives – and by taking part in the DTRA, Ancillare is demonstrating its leadership to drive change," said Craig Lipset, DTRA co-Chair, clinical innovation advisor, and a pioneer in decentralized trials. “We have a responsibility to advance the health of people with unmet medical needs, and by convening stakeholders from pharma companies, regulators, technology leaders and patient communities, we can remove remaining barriers to adoption and impact patients today.”
To learn more about Ancillare’s work to advance clinical research through integrated supply chain strategies, visit Ancillare.com.
About Ancillare, LP
Ancillare is the first and only Life Sciences company dedicated to Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC™) for Phase I-IV clinical research. Ancillare arms Sponsors of global clinical trials with customized, end-to-end supply plans, enabling developers of new therapies to optimize their supply chains using streamlined processes, extensive global buying power, a vast depot network, and proven teams of clinical, procurement, operations, logistics and regulatory experts. Ancillare’s industry-shaping model navigates the complexities of the Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain to reduce both the overall cost and cycle time of clinical trials, and greatly improve operational efficiency across all levels of the value chain.
Ancillare has supported more than 4,000 clinical trials across 200,000 clinical sites over 100 countries with corporate offices in the United States and the Netherlands, and distribution hubs in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, Philippines, Russia, Taiwan, and Ukraine. To learn more, visit Ancillare.com.
About DTRA
The Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA) was convened to enable collaboration of stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of patient-focused, decentralized clinical trials and research within life sciences and healthcare through education and research. It works to make research participation accessible to everyone, enabled by the consistent, widespread adoption of appropriate decentralized research methods. Follow DTRA on Twitter and LinkedIn for more information.
Courtney Wright
Ancillare, LP
+1 215-515-9541
email us here