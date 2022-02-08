Remembering Dale Beatty: 5K Memorial Run in March

The Late Dale Beatty, Co-Founder of Purple Heart Homes

As the four year anniversary approaches, we remember the life of Dale Beatty and the legacy he left behind.

Dale Beatty was my friend and my battle buddy. A battle buddy is an unexplainable bond of trust unlike any other lifelong friendship. There is not a day that goes by that I do not think about Dale.” — John Gallina, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Purple Heart Homes