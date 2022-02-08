Remembering Dale Beatty: 5K Memorial Run in March

The Late Dale Beatty, Co-Founder of Purple Heart Homes

As the four year anniversary approaches, we remember the life of Dale Beatty and the legacy he left behind.

Dale Beatty was my friend and my battle buddy. A battle buddy is an unexplainable bond of trust unlike any other lifelong friendship. There is not a day that goes by that I do not think about Dale.”
— John Gallina, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Purple Heart Homes
CORNELIUS, NC, USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was supposed to be a routine patrol for John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty. However, their lives changed forever on November 15, 2004. Their Humvee hit an anti-tank land mine, causing the Humvee to launch 50 feet into the air. John suffered a traumatic brain injury, while Dale lost both of his legs from below the knee.

When they returned to their community, they received a warm welcome and grateful appreciation for their service. When the community came together to build Dale and his family a handicap accessible home, the battle buddies decided to "Pay It Foward" to other Veterans like themselves. In 2008, Purple Heart Homes, a 501(c)3 public charity, was born.

Purple Heart Homes is dedicated to providing housing solutions for Service Connected Disabled and Aging Veterans that is substantial in function, design, and quality fit to welcome home the fighting men and women of America.

In 2018, Dale passed away due medical complications. However, his legacy continues. On March 12, 2022, Purple Heart Homes is hosting the annual Dale Beatty Memorial 5K in Cornelius, NC at Lost Worlds Brewing Co.

Visit https://purplehearthomesusa.org/events/ to join this year's race day and support our service-connected disabled Veterans as we remember the life of Dale Beatty.

LAYN TALLENT
Purple Heart Homes, Inc.
ltallent@phhusa.org
Remembering Dale Beatty: 5K Memorial Run in March

