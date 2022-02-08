Rosa & Co. Celebrates a Major Milestone with its 20th Anniversary
EINPresswire.com/ -- Delivering scientific innovation since 2002, Rosa & Co. is thrilled to have reached its historic 20th Anniversary. Rosa is the worldwide leader in mechanistic modeling with its PhysioPD® Research and ForecastMD™ Platforms. Through its comprehensive modeling expertise, Rosa has been a strategic partner for research engagements with a wide range of Pharma, Biopharma, Biotech, and Consumer Goods companies. Employee-owned & operated, Rosa attributes its consistent growth to its client-focused mission of delivering integrated solutions.
"We always strive to have a material impact on innovative assets throughout the product lifecycle for our clients," said Rosa's Chairman, President & CEO, Ron Beaver, Ph.D. "The depth & breadth of our expertise spans across many therapeutic categories and markets. As we look ahead, our team is eager to continue its evolution of delivering an enhanced scientific and technological approach from mechanism to market."
About Rosa & Co.
Rosa & Co was established in 2002 to assist life science companies from Mechanism to Market with its PhysioPD and ForecastMD Research Platforms.
PhysioPD Research is a powerful component of modern drug development. A proven quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP) approach that complements the expertise and experience of clinicians and research teams; PhysioPD Research guides more effective experimental and trial design and enables a deeper understanding of empirical data. This research allows for dramatically more effective learning about the connection of drug and disease mechanisms to relevant preclinical and clinical outcomes, supporting more confident decisions at all stages in research and development.
The PhysioPD portfolio dovetails exquisitely with ForecastMD. Our key capability is to credibly identify what product attributes will drive physician demand and how a product's potential range of performance on these attributes will compare to current and future competitive options. Our clients use the study results for internal discussions about new product planning and inform external discussions with partners and investors regarding the commercial potential for their assets.
For more information, please visit www.rosaandco.com.
Matt Marano
