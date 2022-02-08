SHALE CONFERENCE FOCUSED ON ESG INITIATIVES ANNOUNCED

Innovative Event to Highlight Energy Industry’s Continued Sustainability Progress

CANTON, OH, US, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The upcoming Utica Green Upstream & Midstream Conference will uniquely showcase the industry’s continued sustainability-focused progress and results. Produced by Shale Directories and the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce, the event – scheduled for Friday March 25, 2022 – will take place at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The conference’s agenda is focused on highlighting the industry’s ESG initiatives, the critical role of American natural gas in the context of the broader energy transition as well as insights about where the industry has been, where it is now, and where it is going to make the Utica Shale even more sustainable.

The conference will feature senior executive speakers from Encino Energy, which is a presenting event sponsor.

Commenting on the event’s announcement, Encino co-founder, President and CEO, Hardy Murchison, said: “Doing the right things for the right reasons guides every business decision we make, especially as it relates to operating transparently, sustainably and openly with all of our stakeholders. This event represents an opportunity to share best practices, learn from one another, and identify new ways to deliver affordable and reliable energy in the most responsible ways possible. We’re proud to support this event, grateful to be part of Ohio’s economy and community, and excited to continue to contribute to America’s and the greater global community’s pathway toward a healthier planet.”

The hybrid event - offering both in-person and virtual attendance options - seeks to create a platform to facilitate the exchange of ideas, drawing from energy company representatives, sector experts, regulators, public officials and the public at large on the industry’s ongoing ESG actions and related topics. The Utica Green Upstream & Midstream Conference is an important and topical conference for the energy sector and its stakeholders. Visit www.uticasummit.com to register or learn more.