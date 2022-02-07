Submit Release
2021 Annual Report Highlights Progress on the Council Bluffs Interstate System Improvement Program

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Feb. 7, 2022 – The Council Bluffs Interstate System Improvement Program released its 2021 Annual Report today that highlights progress made on construction and design projects over the last year. The annual report features information about completed and active projects, public outreach, program status, statistics for work completed in 2021, and 2022 key projects. This multi-year, multi-stage construction program will transform the transportation system in the Council Bluffs area, making travel safer and more convenient. The entire program is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

“We have been very busy over the last year working toward completing the dual, divided freeway and starting on the I-29/I-480/West Broadway project,” said Iowa DOT District 4 Engineer Scott Schram. “This Annual Report provides a high-level overview of all of the work and design engineering that occurred in 2021 to provide the public with a summary of how Iowa DOT is delivering this important highway improvement project.”

To view the Annual Report online, visit http://councilbluffsinterstate.iowadot.gov/2021annualreport/. To request a hard copy of the report, or for general information regarding the program, contact the Council Bluffs Interstate System Improvement Program office using the contact details provided below.

For more information please contact Wendy Thompson, public information officer, at 712-216-3339 or email at Wendy.Thompson@CouncilBluffsInterstate.com. Sign up for real time traffic alerts at www.511ia.org. Program information is available at www.CouncilBluffsInterstate.IowaDOT.gov.

Contact: Scott Suhr, at 712-216-3339 or info@CouncilBluffsInterstate.com

